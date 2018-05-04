NEW: Trump to Name Belichick to President’s Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition
Friday, May 04, 2018
Belichick would serve on the council for a term of two years.
Trump & Belichick Relationship
The relationship between Trump and Belichick is not a secret.
While Trump was on the campaign trail, he bragged about the support that he was getting from Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
During a New Hampshire rally on the night before the election, Trump read an endorsement letter from Belichick.
Most recently, according to the New York Times, Trump called Belichick on the phone to talk about Brady’s status for the upcoming season.
Brady has yet to report to the Patriots offseason workout program.
Other Members
Along with Belichick, the council includes some of the greatest athletes of all-time such as Mariano Rivera, Herschel Walker, golfer Natalie Gulbis and three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor.
The group will focus on encouraging kids to play sports.
Related Slideshow: 5 Reasons Why This Will Be the Patriots Last Trip to the Super Bowl for a Long While
2.
Gisele Caroline Bündchen — According to press reports, Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen tried to convince her husband to retire from football during this past offseason. After watching Gronk’s concussion in the AFC Championship and then Brandin Cook’s head injury in the Super Bowl, the pressure on Brady will only increase.
According to Sports Illustrated, Bündchen did it by trying to get Brady’s college teammate and friend Jay Feely to help her during a vacation this past spring.
Feely, a retired NFL kicker, told Sports Illustrated, “She was trying to get me to convince Tom to stop playing. She was dead serious.”
Feely says that he told Brady to "play as long as you can."
This news comes after Bündchen said in a May interview with CBS that Brady had suffered unreported concussions.
3.
Dante Scarnecchia — The Patriots offensive line coach will be 70 years old on February 14. He retired once and was lured back by Bill Belichick. The two-years he was away, the Patriots offensive line was a mess and Brady took a beating. If he goes, Brady’s thought process on retiring may be impacted.
4.
Emily Kelly — A New York Times opinion piece this past week titled, “I’m the Wife of a Former N.F.L. Player. Football Destroyed His Mind. He chose the sport, but he did not choose brain damage,” is a big impact story.
The piece was written by Emily Kelly. She wrote, “My husband, Rob Kelly, is a retired N.F.L. player. After five seasons as a safety beginning in the late 1990s, four with the New Orleans Saints and one with the New England Patriots, he sustained an injury to a nerve between his neck and shoulder during training camp that ended his career. By the time he retired in 2002 at 28, he had been playing tackle football for about two decades. Rob had no idea, however, that all those years of playing would have such serious consequences.
Kelly’s continued, “He went from being a devoted and loving father and husband to someone who felt like a ghost in our home. For a couple of months one winter he was so depressed and detached, he couldn’t muster up the energy to speak. My questions went unanswered until I simply stopped asking them. The silence was unnerving.”
5.
Ever More Fragile Relationship Between Brady and Media — Call it the “WEEI pissant factor.” Despite Brady appearing on WEEI for years via a paid agreement, a WEEI host decided to call Tom Brady’s daughter an unflattering name. Brady was less than pleased.
For Brady, this year’s media relationship transformed from a decade-and-a-half love affair to a strained one.
BONUS
Gronk's Future
Rob Gronkowski may retire. "I don't know how you heard that, but I mean I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure," Gronkowski said. "I'm going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at."
It is harder to sleep soundly when you don't have your security blanket.
Related Articles
- Patriots to Face Eagles in Super Bowl 52
- NEW: Patriots Advance to Super Bowl, Beat Jacksonville 24-20 in AFC Championship
- LIVE: Comic Cunningham On Creating Patriots Parody Video “Amen-Dola”
- Biggs & Gonzalez Sing Patriots Parody Smash Hit “Amen-Dola” On LIVE
- Former Patriots Receiver Randy Moss Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
- What to Watch For: Jaguars vs Patriots - 2018 AFC Championship
- Patriots to Host Jaguars in AFC Championship Game
- Patriots Respond to ESPN Story Claiming “Dysfunction” in the Organization
- Patriots to Host Titans in Divisional Round Playoff Game on Saturday
- What to Watch For: Titans vs Patriots - 2018 AFC Divisional Playoffs
- Patriots Roll Titans 35-14, Advance to 7th Straight AFC Championship
- What to Watch For: Eagles vs Patriots - Super Bowl 52
- 5 Reasons Why This Will Be the Patriots Last Trip to the Super Bowl for a Long While
- 5 Things to Know About the Patriots Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft
- Patriots 2018 Regular Season Schedule Released
- UPDATED: Patriots Select Running Back Sony Michel at #31 Overall
- UPDATED: Patriots Pick Georgia Offensive Lineman Isaiah Wynn at #23 Overall
- Patriots Make Series of Trades, Add 2 Players on 2nd Day of NFL Draft
- Legendary Patriots Commentator Gil Santos Dies at 80
- Patriots Trade Cooks to Rams for 1st Round Draft Pick
- Patriots Fall to Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl 52, Can’t Overcome Errors
- Patriots Defensive Coordinator Patricia Named Head Coach of Lions
- Disturbing Number of NE Patriots Claim Brain Injuries, According to Lawsuit
- Reports: Patriots’ Amendola to Dolphins, Says NFL Network’s Hellie
- Patriots Add 6 Players on Final Day of NFL Draft