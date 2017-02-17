Patriots’ Butler to Have Life Story Told in Movie Titled “The Secondary”

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler will have a movie made about his rise to NFL fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Butler’s life rights have been acquired by Daniel Levin’s Narrative Capital for a movie called “The Secondary.”

Narrative Capital most recently produced the movie “Lion,” which is up for six Oscars this year, including best picture.

Levin has also acquired the life rights to Butler’s agent Derek Simpson.

"Lion and The Secondary are against-all-odds stories of struggle and inspiration. Derek would not stop until Malcolm got a chance,” Levin told The Hollywood Reporter.

No distributor or cast is attached to the film yet.

After going undrafted out of the University of West Alabama, Butler was working at a Popeyes restaurant when his agent got him a tryout with the Patriots.

A few months later, he became a Super Bowl hero.

Butler intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to seal the Patriots Super Bowl 49 victory.

Two years later, Butler is the Patriots number one cornerback and has a second Super Bowl ring as New England beat Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

