Patriots Beat Giants 17-12 in Final Preseason Game

The New England Patriots closed the preseason out with a 17-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Starters for both teams did not see any action in the game.

“The guys really did a good job, they went out and not only played offense and defense, but in the kicking game as well. It was a good warm night so I thought they showed up well. I think I learned a lot about them, I mean we will look at the film, but I think I learned a lot about these guys,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his post-game press conference.

New England finishes the preseason with a record of 3-1.

Patriots Hold Off Giants

Trailing 6-3 at the half, Patriots rookie quarterback Danny Etling found Ralph Webb for a one-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the third quarter to put the Patriots up 10-6 following a Stephen Gostkowski extra point.

New England would still be up 10-6 late in the fourth quarter when Etling ran 86 yards to the end zone to increase the Patriots lead to 17-6 following a Gostkowski extra point.

“I just took off down the sideline. It was a great job by the running back and the offensive line to sell it and make sure there was no-one there to make a tackle on me. Then I think I looked back about seven times and finally crossed the end zone. That was just a great play by the entire offense,” said Etling after the game.

Etling played the entire game for the Patriots, completing 18 passes for 157 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He also ran seven times for 113 yards and a touchdown in the game.

The Giants would score a touchdown in the final 48 seconds of the game, but were unable to get the ball back.

Next Up

Saturday, September 1 is the next preseason milestone for the Patriots and all NFL teams.

Rosters need to be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m.

The Patriots open the regular season on Sunday, September 9 when they host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

