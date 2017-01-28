Patriots Announce Details of Monday’s Super Bowl Send-Off Rally
Saturday, January 28, 2017
The rally will start at 9 a.m. with Patriots in-stadium announcer John Rooke followed by performances by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and the Patriots Cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses and giveaways.
Patriots radio broadcasters Bob Socci and Scott Zolak will discuss the game against the Falcons before Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will address the crowd just before 10 a.m.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater will also speak.
After the rally, the team busses will leave Gillette Stadium for Logan Airport.
The schedule is as follows:
9:00 a.m. – Musical performance by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums
9:35 a.m. – Patriots Cheerleaders performance followed by t-shirt toss and giveaways
9:45 a.m. – Patriots radio broadcast team of Bob Socci and Scott Zolak
9:50 a.m. – Former Patriots TE Jermaine Wiggins Interview
9:55 a.m. – Robert Kraft, who will address Patriots Nation followed by: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots 2016 team captains
10:15 a.m. – Rally concludes
10:30 a.m. – Patriots buses depart for Logan Airport
Patriots in the Super Bowl
The Patriots are headed to their ninth Super Bowl in franchise history, the most of any NFL franchise, and their seventh Super Bowl in the Brady/Belichick era.
The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston.
SEE THE PATRIOTS HISTORY OF PLAYING IN HOUSTON BELOW
Related Slideshow: The Patriots History of Playing in Houston
December 18, 1960
Regular Season Week 15 - Jeppesen Stadium
Houston Oilers 37, Boston Patriots 21
The Patriots trailed 13-0 in the third quarter before coming back to take a 21-20 lead on a touchdown pass from quarterback Butch Songin to Jim Colclough.
From there, the Oilers would score the next 17 points and go on to win 37-21.
Novembe 12, 1961
Regular Season Week 10 - Jeppesen Stadium
Houston Oilers 27, Boston Patriots 15
Houston's Doug Cline recovered a Patriots fumble and ran it 12 yards to the endzone to give the Oilers a 20-0 lead.
The Patriots would climb back into the game on a Babe Parilli one yard rush to cut their deficit to 20-15, however they would get no closer.
November 18, 1962
Regular Season Week 11 - Jeppesen Stadium
Houston Oilers 21, Boston Patriots 17
The Patriots led 7-0 in the first quarter before the Oilers scored 21 of the next 24 points to take a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.
Patriots quarterback Tom Yewcic threw a 69-yard pass to Ron Burton to pull the Patriots to within 21-17, but they would get no closer. There would be no scoring in the fourth quarter as Houston would get the win.
December 8, 1963
Regular Season Week 14 - Jeppesen Stadium
Boston Patriots 46, Houston Oilers 28
The Patriots trailed 14-10 before quarterback Babe Parilli found Jim Colclough in the endzone to give Boston a 17-14 lead.
The Patriots would add to the lead on the defensive side of the ball when Nick Buoniconti would return a fumble 7 yards for a touchdown.
The Patriots would roll to a 46-28 win.
November 29, 1964
Regular Season Week 12 - Jeppesen Stadium
Boston Patriots 34, Houston Oilers 17
Trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter, the Patriots scored 17 straight points to take a 24-10 lead after a Babe Parilli pass to Art Graham.
The Oilers would pull to within 24-17 but would get no closer.
December 11, 1966
Regular Season Week 15 - Rice Stadium
Boston Patriots 38, Houston Oilers 14
Trailing 7-3 entering the second quarter, Patriots quarterback Babe Parilli threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Patriots up 24-7.
In the second half, Boston would get rushing touchdowns from Jim Nance and Bob Cappadona and cruise to the 38-14 win.
November 26, 1967
Regular Season Week 13 - Rice Stadium
Houston Oilers 27, Boston Patriots 6
Kicker Geno Cappelletti converted two field goals to pull the Patriots within four, 10-6 entering the fourth quarter.
From there the Oilers would score 17 straight fourth quarter points to run away with the win.
December 15, 1968
Playoffs - Houston Astrodome
Houston Oilers 45, Boston Patriots 17
Trailing 21-10, Patriots quarterback Tom Sherman threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jim Whalen to cut Houston's lead to 21-17.
However, the Oilers would score the next 24 points and cruise to the easy win, holding Boston scoreless the rest of the way.
December 14, 1969
Regular Season Week 14 - Houston Astrodome
Houston Oilers 27, Boston Patriots 23
After a rushing touchdown by Carl Garrett, kicker Geno Cappelletti converted three straight field goals to give the Patriots a 16-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Oilers would outscore the Patriots 27-6 the rest of the way, their winning score coming on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Pete Beathard to Jim Beirne.
Photo: Patriots.com
November 10, 1980
Regular Season Week 10 - Houston Astrodome
Houston Oilers 38, Patriots 34
The Oilers held a commanding 24-6 lead entering the third quarter before the Patriots would rally.
New England got a rushing touchdown from Don Calhoun in the third quarter before quarterback Steve Grogan threw three touchdown passes in the half, his last one to Russ Francis to get the Patriots within four, 38-34.
However, the Oilers would hold on for the win.
October 18, 1987
Regular Season Week 6 - Houston Astrodome
Patriots 21, Houston Oilers 7
Under the lights of the Houston Astrodome, quarterback Doug Flutie led the Patriots to 21 first half points to give them a 21-7 halftime lead.
Both team's defenses would pitch a shutout in the second half and the Patriots would hold get the 21-7 win.
September 25, 1988
Regular Season Week 4 - Houston Astrodome
Houston Oilers 31, Patriots 6
Leading 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Oilers held the Patriots scoreless for the rest of the game while scoring 24 straight points, including ten in the fourth quarter, to get the 31-6 win.
The Patriots finished that season 9-7 overall.
November 23, 2003
Regular Season Week 11 - Reliant Stadium
Patriots 23, Texans 20
In their second season as a franchise, the Houston Texans gave the Patriots a run in an early November game.
The Texans held a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter before the Patriots tied it with 40 seconds left on the clock on a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Daniel Graham.
In the overtime period, the game remained scoreless until Adam Vinatieri kicked a 28-yard field goal with 41 seconds left to give the Patriots a win.
February 1, 2004
Super Bowl XXXVIII - Reliant Stadium
Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
In a high scoring affair, 37 points total in the 4th quarter, it was Adam Vinatieri who gave the Patriots a 32-29 win on a 41-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.
The Patriots bounced back from missing the playoffs the season before to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history and the second in three years.
Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.
January 3, 2010
Regular Season Week 17 - Reliant Stadium
Houston Texans 34, Patriots 27
When the Patriots lost to the Texans, they lost a lot more than the game.
Wide receiver Wes Welker tore his ACL in the game when he went down untouched after catching a pass over the middle from Tom Brady.
After the game head coach Bill Belichick blamed the terrible turf for causing the injury.
“The turf down there is terrible. It’s terrible. It’s just inconsistent. It’s all the little trays of grass and some of them are soft and some of them are firm and they don’t all fit well together those seams . . . some of it feels like a sponge, some of it feels real firm and hard like the Miami surface. One step you’re on one, the other step you’re on another. I really think it’s one of the worst fields I’ve seen," Belichick said.
The Patriots would go on to get pounded in the wild card round at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
December 1, 2013
Regular Season Week 13 - Reliant Stadium
Patriots 34, Houston Texans 31
After trailing 17-7 in the second quarter, the Patriots rallied to take a 28-24 lead on a seven-yard run by LeGarrette Blount with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Houston would get a touchdown from Ben Tate to take the lead back 31-28 with 11 minutes to play.
The Patriots would escape with the win after Stephen Gostkowski kicked back-to-back field goals to give the Patriots a 34-31 win.
Decemberm 13, 2015
Regular Season Week 14 - NRG Stadium
After the Texans had cut the Patriots lead to10-6 on a Nick Novak field goal, the Patriots scored 17 straight points to cruise to a 27-6 win.
Keshawn Martin and Rob Gronkowski each caught touchdown passes in the game while James White added a rushing touchdown.
Related Articles
- What to Watch For: Patriots at Dolphins
- Patriots Roll Jets 41-3 on Christmas Eve
- Patriots’ Greatest Block Ever
- Patriots Clinch #1 Seed in the AFC, Beat Dolphins 35-14
- German Announcers Go Crazy for Patriots’ “Monster Block”
- What to Watch For: Jets at Patriots
- Patriots Clinch AFC East, 1st Round Bye With Win Over Denver
- Brady Becomes All-Time Winningest QB, Patriots Cruise Past Rams 26-10
- What to Watch For: Ravens vs. Patriots
- Patriots Hold On to Beat Ravens 30-23 on Monday Night Football
- What to Watch For: Patriots at Broncos
- 16 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Regular Season - in Vines
- Patriots to Play Houston in AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium
- The 20 Biggest Wins In Patriots History
- Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on Night Before Inauguration
- What to Watch For: Steelers vs Patriots - AFC Championship
- Patriots Set as 3-Point Favorites in Super Bowl vs. Atlanta
- Hogan’s 2 Touchdowns, 180 Receiving Yards Lead Patriots to Super Bowl
- Patriots vs Steelers - the Edge in the Last 10 Meetings
- Steelers’ Tomlin Calls Patriots “A-Holes” in Facebook Live Video
- Patriots Running Game - Best Since 2004?
- What to Watch For: Texans vs. Patriots - AFC Divisional Playoffs
- Patriots Beat Texans to Advance to 6th Straight AFC Championship
- Patriots to Host Steelers in AFC Championship Game
- The Patriots History of Playing in Houston
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It