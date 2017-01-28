Patriots Announce Details of Monday’s Super Bowl Send-Off Rally

The New England Patriots have announced details for their Super Bowl send-off rally that will take place on Monday morning outside to the Hall at Patriot Place. The rally is free and open to the public.

The rally will start at 9 a.m. with Patriots in-stadium announcer John Rooke followed by performances by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and the Patriots Cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses and giveaways.

Patriots radio broadcasters Bob Socci and Scott Zolak will discuss the game against the Falcons before Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will address the crowd just before 10 a.m.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater will also speak.

After the rally, the team busses will leave Gillette Stadium for Logan Airport.

The schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Musical performance by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums

9:35 a.m. – Patriots Cheerleaders performance followed by t-shirt toss and giveaways

9:45 a.m. – Patriots radio broadcast team of Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

9:50 a.m. – Former Patriots TE Jermaine Wiggins Interview

9:55 a.m. – Robert Kraft, who will address Patriots Nation followed by: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots 2016 team captains

10:15 a.m. – Rally concludes

10:30 a.m. – Patriots buses depart for Logan Airport

Patriots in the Super Bowl

The Patriots are headed to their ninth Super Bowl in franchise history, the most of any NFL franchise, and their seventh Super Bowl in the Brady/Belichick era.

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston.

