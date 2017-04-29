Patriots Make Trades and Add 2 Players in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots added two players during round three of the NFL Draft on Friday night in Philadelphia.

First, the Patriots traded their 72nd pick, and their sixth round pick (200 overall) to Tennessee for their third round pick (83 overall) and their fourth round pick (124 overall).

With pick number 83, the Patriots selected defensive end Derek Rivers from Youngstown State.

New England then sent their 96th pick and their 124th pick to Detroit for the 85th pick.

The Patriots used the 85th pick to select Antonio Garcia, an offensive lineman from Troy.

Both Rivers and Garcia came to New England for pre-draft visits.

The NFL draft continues on Saturday at noon time.

Derek Rivers

Rivers is a 6’4” 250 pound edge rusher who was a three year starter at Youngstown State. He set a school record with 41 sacks in his career.

“He played competitively in the all-star games and in a good program there with Coach [Bo] Pelini who we know very well. Bo does a great job with his players and his team. Derek's been in a good system, has been well-coached. Even though he's from a smaller school we'll see what he can do for himself here,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his post draft press conference.

Rivers will serve as a fourth edge rusher for the Patriots alongside Kony Ealy, Rob Ninkovich and Trey Flowers.

Antonio Garcia

Garcia is a 6’6” 302 pound offensive lineman out of Troy who has some experience playing left tackle.

“We had a good visit with him. We'll see how that goes, but I think he'll be competitive. He's done a good job for them down there,” said Belichick.

Garcia will give the Patriots depth on their offensive line, especially with Nate Solder, Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle all expected to hit free agency after this season.

For more on the Patriots picks and the NFL Draft, see below.

Patriots original 2017 picks:

1-32: Traded

2-64: Traded

3-96: Traded

Top 4th rounder: Forfeited

5-175: Traded

6-215: Traded

7-250: Traded — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2017

Patriots remaining draft picks on Day 3: Fourth round (131), Fifth round (183), seventh round (239). Then a double-digit undrafted class. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 29, 2017

