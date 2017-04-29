Patriots Make Trades and Add 2 Players in 3rd Round of NFL Draft
Saturday, April 29, 2017
First, the Patriots traded their 72nd pick, and their sixth round pick (200 overall) to Tennessee for their third round pick (83 overall) and their fourth round pick (124 overall).
With pick number 83, the Patriots selected defensive end Derek Rivers from Youngstown State.
New England then sent their 96th pick and their 124th pick to Detroit for the 85th pick.
The Patriots used the 85th pick to select Antonio Garcia, an offensive lineman from Troy.
Both Rivers and Garcia came to New England for pre-draft visits.
The NFL draft continues on Saturday at noon time.
Derek Rivers
Rivers is a 6’4” 250 pound edge rusher who was a three year starter at Youngstown State. He set a school record with 41 sacks in his career.
“He played competitively in the all-star games and in a good program there with Coach [Bo] Pelini who we know very well. Bo does a great job with his players and his team. Derek's been in a good system, has been well-coached. Even though he's from a smaller school we'll see what he can do for himself here,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his post draft press conference.
Rivers will serve as a fourth edge rusher for the Patriots alongside Kony Ealy, Rob Ninkovich and Trey Flowers.
Antonio Garcia
Garcia is a 6’6” 302 pound offensive lineman out of Troy who has some experience playing left tackle.
“We had a good visit with him. We'll see how that goes, but I think he'll be competitive. He's done a good job for them down there,” said Belichick.
Garcia will give the Patriots depth on their offensive line, especially with Nate Solder, Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle all expected to hit free agency after this season.
For more on the Patriots picks and the NFL Draft, see below.
Patriots original 2017 picks:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2017
1-32: Traded
2-64: Traded
3-96: Traded
Top 4th rounder: Forfeited
5-175: Traded
6-215: Traded
7-250: Traded
Patriots remaining draft picks on Day 3: Fourth round (131), Fifth round (183), seventh round (239). Then a double-digit undrafted class.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 29, 2017
Related Slideshow: 5 Things to Know About the Patriots Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft
Where are the Patriots Drafting?
Here is an updated list of where the Patriots are scheduled to draft.
1st Round - No Pick
New England traded their 32nd overall pick to New Orleans for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 4th round pick.
2nd Round - No Pick
The Patriots traded the 64th overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for Kony Ealy and the 72nd pick in the third round.
3rd Round - 72nd & 96th
4th Round - 131st
5th Round - 163rd & 183rd
6th Round - 200th
7th Round - 239th
What are the Patriots Needs?
The Patriots biggest need for the 2017 season is a fourth edge rusher to go alongside Kony Ealy, Rob Ninkovich and Trey Flowers.
Three players that the Patriots could target in the third round include Youngstown's Derek Rivers, Alabama's Ryan Anderson, and Ohio's Tarrell Basham.
A second position the Patriots would like to add depth too is the linebacker position. Dont'a Hightower is signed long term, but newcomer Kyle Van Noy is a free agent after this season.
Linebackers that the Patriots could target in the third or fourth rounds include Wisconsin's Vince Biegel, Wake Forest's Marquel Lee and Ohio's Blair Brown.
Lastly, the Patriots could look to add depth to their offensive line. Nate Solder, Cameron Fleming, and LaAdrian Waddle are all free agents after this season.
UCLA's Connor McDermott, Utah's Sam Tevi and Villanova's Brad Seaton could all be targets for the Patriots later in the draft.
Malcolm Butler Staying a Patriot
It appears that Butler will be a Patriot for at least one more season.
After speculation that he would be traded to the New Orleans Saints upon signing his tender, it appears a trade won't be happening.
Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters at a recent golf outing "he's with New England, and I don't think anything has changed. I don't see anything being imminent as well."
Peter King of MMQB reported that New Orleans is leaning towards keeping their draft picks and that trading one or more picks for Butler and then paying him is not as attractive as it once seemed.
The Patriots will pay Butler $3.91 million this season.
With Butler playing on one side and Stephon Gilmore playing the other, the Patriots will enter the 2017 season with arguably the best secondary in the league.
Jimmy Garoppolo Staying a Patriot
Like Butler, Garoppolo is also likely to be back in a Patriots jersey next season serving as the backup to Tom Brady.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that a Garoppolo trade is "not happening."
Garoppolo has one year left on his rookie contract with the Patriots before he becomes a free agent. It is not likely that his value will be as high following this season.
Patriots Have 6 Running Backs on the Roster
With the additions of Mike Gillislee from Buffalo and Rex Burkhead from Cincinnati, combined with James White, Dion Lewis, D.J. Foster and Brandon Bolden, the Patriots now have six running backs on their roster.
NFL writer Ben Volin reported earlier this week that he could see the Patriots moving on from Lewis.
After suffering a torn ACL in 2015-16, Lewis is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which he played seven games and rushed for 283 yards on 64 attempts. He also caught 17 passes for 94 yards.
New England has never lost a game in which he has played.
Related Articles
- Patriots Receiver Mitchell Seeks Publisher for Children’s Books
- Patriots’ Butler to Have Life Story Told in Movie Titled “The Secondary”
- Defensive End Chris Long Will Not Return to Patriots
- NEW: Brown Grad Develin Signs 2 Year Deal With Patriots
- Patriots Aquire Receiver Brandin Cooks From Saints for Top Draft Pick
- Patriots’ Jones Calls Rookie Season “Painful” & an “Embarrassment”
- Patriots Trademark “Blitz For Six” Phrase for Next Season
- NEW: Patriots Super Bowl Parade Set for Tuesday at 11 a.m.
- Patriots Complete Incredible Comeback to Win Super Bowl 51 Over Falcons
- Patriots Coming to Providence for Rally at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Tuesday
- Super Bowl Champion Patriots Come to Providence
- Hightower Returns to Patriots on 4-Year Deal
- LIVE: Patriots’ Light Talks Belichick, Keel Vodka, & Charity Hockey Game on Saturday at PC
- NEW: Former Patriots Star Hernandez Cleared of Double Murder Charges
- Patriots 2017 Preseason Schedule Announced
- NEW: Patriots’ Butler Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender
- Patriots’ Gronkowski Crashes Spicer’s White House Press Briefing
- Patriots 2017 Regular Season Schedule Released
- Brady’s Recovered Super Bowl 49 Jersey to be Displayed in Patriots Hall of Fame
- Former Steeler Clark Threatens to Quit ESPN Job if Patriots Trade for Sherman
- 5 Things to Know About the Patriots Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft
- NEW: Patriots’ Gronkowski Gets in Ring at Wrestlemania