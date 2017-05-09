Welcome! Login | Register

North Providence’s Pettway to Transfer From Bryant

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Joe Calabro, GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Marcel Pettway is leaving Bryant

North Providence’s Marcel Pettway is transferring from Bryant.

It is unclear where he will end up, but he will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out next season. 

Pettway is the second Bryant starter to transfer following leading scorer Nisre Zouzoua’s departure earlier this offseason. 

Zouzoua announced he will attend Nevada. 

Marcel Pettway 

Pettway's numbers dropped from last season, but he was still a critical part of the Bryant front court. 

Pettway averaged 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game for the Bulldogs after he averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds in 32 minutes per game in 2015-16. 

 

:!