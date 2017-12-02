Newport Gulls Announce Return of Coombs as Manager for 2018 Season

The Newport Gulls have announced that long-time manager Mike Coombs will come out of retirement to manage the team during the 2018 season.

Coombs, who has been retired for two years, led the Gulls to four NECBL titles during his 11-year run as manager.

“I’ve missed the people in Newport. I’ve missed it all. I miss being a part of that, working with the front office, working with the grounds crew – I miss all of that. I loved the people who were taking tickets, the interns wiping off seats after a rain delay – every person that was part of the organization, I loved working with them all summer. The best thing about it is the people that are there, day in and day out, every night, supporting the Newport Gulls because they believe in the organization and all the good it does for the community,” said Coombs.

Team President and General Manager Chuck Paiva added, “The Aquidneck Island community, our organization, and the entire Gulls family are so excited that Mike Coombs is returning to manage the Gulls in 2018. Coach Coombs has a special, unique style that just works so well in summer college baseball. He connects with players, he is loved by the fans, and he understands the game on such a high level. We are so excited to have Coach Coombs return to Newport.”

About Coombs

Coombs, a Florida native, started his career as Newport’s pitching coach in 2005. After three games, he was promoted to manager, and led the team to the franchise’s third NECBL (New England Collegiate Baseball League) title.

In 11 seasons from 2005-2015, Coombs earned a total of 308 regular season wins and 153 losses – a .668 winning percentage. In addition to the 2005 title, the Gulls would go on to win it all again in 2009, 2012, and 2014, reaching the league finals on three other occasions, including 2007, 2008, and 2013. Coombs owns a 44-17 all-time postseason record, giving him an NECBL-best 352-170 overall win-loss record as manager – a .674 winning percentage through 522 games.

The New England Collegiate Baseball League named Coombs its Manager of the Year twice, including in 2006, when the Gulls set a league record with 32 regular-season wins to just 10 losses – a record that still stands today. Coombs received the honor again after the team won its fourth title – along with 31 regular season wins – in 2009. In addition to winning the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in 2012, the Gulls were ranked as the overall No. 1 summer collegiate baseball team in the United States by industry leader Perfect Game USA. In 2014, despite facing adversity and multiple injuries to key players, Coombs again found a way to bring home a title – his fourth, and the team’s league-record sixth.

Coombs-coached teams reached the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons, earning seven regular-season titles and seven divisional championships, reaching at least the Division Championship Series round every year. He coached the division’s All-Star team a record seven times, and managed the NECBL All-Stars in an exhibition game vs. Team USA, as wells as managing the Gulls in multiple exhibitions versus Team USA, Team China, the Cape Cod League’s Wareham Gatemen, and others.

