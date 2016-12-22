Newport Gulls Accepting Internship Applications for 2017

The Newport Gulls are accepting 2017 internship applications with positions open in baseball ops, media, broadcast, marketing, PR, trainer, and much more.

The Gulls internship program provides opportunities to college students and recent graduates to learn about what it take to run a summer collegiate baseball team.

Past interns have used their experience to go on to work with organizations such as the Patriots, Celtics, Providence Bruins, Pawtucket Red Sox, and many others.

The Departments

The baseball operations and game day operations departments feature a variety of opportunities, including running ballpark operations, coordinating the team’s mascots, managing security, and gate volunteers, planning pregame ceremonies, running contests and in-between innings games, and handling ticket operations. Interns often learn and take on a variety of different roles and leadership opportunities over the course of the summer season, cross-training in numerous areas.

The media operations department includes on-air broadcast roles as play-by-play announcer and field reporter. Writing opportunities are available, and include managing website content, writing game notes, feature stories, and game recaps, and running the team’s social media accounts. Opportunities are also open to be the team’s 2017 official scorer, or work in the broadcast production staff as a producer, camera operator, photographer, or videographer.

Marketing opportunities include graphic design, sponsor relations, coordinating ticket fundraising efforts with local non-profits, community relations, and directing the team’s popular summer camp program. Game night roles include fan entertainment and hosting pregame ceremonies, among other opportunities.

The Gulls also offer specialized internships working in the dugout with the team’s medical staff as an assistant to the trainer.

Applying for an Internship

Applicants are advised to visit the Gulls website and click on “Intern Application” on the Front Office tab for more information and should specify areas of interest and existing skills when applying.

All intern applications should be sent to General Manager Chuck Paiva via email at [email protected] and should, at a minimum, include a cover letter and complete resume. Applicants for media operations positions should include a writing sample or links to previous work, where applicable.

