Newport Boxfit Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Newport Boxfit is celebrating five years in business.

Newport Boxfit has grown from just two public classes a week to 13 public and 15 private group classes in a five-year period.

“What makes me proud as an owner is the work we’ve done in our community. Collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club and Edward King House have been rewarding. Watching these two diverse groups improve in their physical and mental fitness, thanks to our trainer Karen, has been amazing,” said co-founder Jesse Macrae in their press release.

Newport Boxfit is located at The Pulse Newport studio at 1 Casino Terrace.

Newport Boxfit

Newport Boxfit, established in 2013, is a type of group fitness exercise that has participants train like boxers in order to get in shape.

The gym consists of three trainers, including Macrae, co-founder Andrew Menton, and Karen Dulin.

According to the gym’s website, “classes are a 1 hour long full body workout that incorporates all the fundamentals of a boxer’s workout. You’ll do jump rope, shadow boxing, pad work, heavy bag work, plyometrics, abs and lots of heart-pumping exercises in a fun and motivating environment.”

