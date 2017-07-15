video: New York’s Chapman Walks Home Winning Run, Red Sox Beat Yankees 5-4

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman walked Boston’s Andrew Benintendi with the bases loaded in the bottom of ninth to score Dustin Pedroia and give the Red Sox a 5-4 walk off win at Fenway Park.

Chapman did not record and out in the inning.

This game marks the first time the Red Sox have won a game on a walk-off walk since 2000 against Baltimore.

The Red Sox improve to 50-39 on the season and a 4.5 game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

Red Sox Walk Off

The Yankees held a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth before the Red Sox rallied.

Mookie Betts and Pedroia started things off with back to back singles and a successful double steal that put men on second and third with no outs.

Betts scored to tie the game at four when Yankees second baseman Ronald Torreyes booted a Xander Bogaerts' groundball.

After the Yankees intentionally walked Hanley Ramirez to load the bases, Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi on five pitches to bring home Pedroia and give the Red Sox the win.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Yankees continue their series on Saturday, July 15 at 4 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Chris Sale against New York’s Luis Severino.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.