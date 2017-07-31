NEW: Warwick North Softball Notches Second Win in Jr. League Softball World Series

The Warwick North Juniors Softball team notched its second win in as many games at the Junior League Softball World Series on Monday in Kirkland, Washington.

The team, representing the East, topped the Texas team representing the Southwest, 6-5, Monday afternoon in nine innnings.

"This is the toughest competition we've had," said coach Kevin Detroia, who came on GoLocal LIVE prior to leaving for Washington.

See that Interview HERE

In the team's first game in Kirkland, the girls from Warwick won against the team representing the West - Missoula, Montana - by a score of 13-1.

"Today's game was a battle. We saw them yesterday, they had two good pitchers," said Detroia. "It was a back and forth game -- it was a pitching duel and the bats started to come alive."

"I think whoever scored first wanted it more-- we came out on top, even when they tied it up going into the 7th," said Detroia.

Next Up

"So it's a total of four [games] in pool play, and the elimination games start on Thursday," said Detroia. "Those are single elimination -- you can be the number on seed and get knocked off. That's what happened to Iowa last year."

Detroia noted the team plays Latin America on Tuesday, followed by West Africa on Wednesday.

