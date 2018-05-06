NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Boats Set to Arrive in Newport Monday Night
Sunday, May 06, 2018
According to race officials, “Weather has accelerated the Volvo Ocean Race's arrival in Newport to tomorrow night, May 7 at approximately 8 p.m. Forecasters released the announcement today [Sunday] that the fleet will arrive early into Narragansett Bay and across the finish line just outside of Newport Harbor.”
Fort Adams State Park Schedule
Fort Adams State Park will be open with free parking.
The Heineken, Mount Gay and Whispering Angel Bars will be open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Monday night.
As of Tuesday, May 8 at 4 p.m., the attractions inside the Race Village will be open after the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
Volvo Ocean Race So Far
As teams approach Newport, Team Brunel holds a nine-mile lead on second place Dongfeng Race Team.
“The ‘bleeding’ compared to Dongfeng has stopped. The closest they got to us was 2.6 miles, we could read the sign writing on their sails,” said Bouwe Bekking of Team Brunel.
The top five teams in the race are just 36 miles apart with just over 500 miles still to go.
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
