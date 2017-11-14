NEW: URI’s Matthews Out 4-6 Weeks With Fractured Wrist

University of Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews will be out four to six weeks with a fractured left wrist, which he suffered in the closing minutes of URI's 88-81 loss to Nevada on Monday night.

Matthews suffered the injury in the closing minutes of the game while going up for a layup and landing on his wrist upon coming down.

Matthews stayed down on the court for several minutes before getting up and going to the locker room. He returned to the game after only missing about a minute of action.

Prior to getting injured, Matthews poured in 18 points in 30 minutes of action. Of his 18 points, 15 of them came in the second half.

URI returns to action on Sunday, November 19 when they host Holy Cross at the Ryan Center.

Matthews Injury History

Matthews will miss extended time for the second time in his college career.

In 2015-16, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the first game of the year, forcing him to take a medical redshirt and allowing him to play this season.

Leading up to this season, Matthews missed time in the preseason due to knee tendinitis.

Filling in for Matthews

The guard position is the spot that URI is deepest at.

The Rams will use a combination of Jared Terrell, Jarvis Garrett, Jeff Dowtin, Stanford Robinson and freshman Fatts Russell to fill the spot left my Matthews.

URI's E.C. Matthews is out 4-6 weeks with a left wrist fracture, per Dan Hurley. Happened last night versus Nevada. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 14, 2017

URI's EC Matthews is out 4-6 weeks with a left wrist fracture, Dan Hurley told ESPN. Kid has had tough luck with injuries. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) November 14, 2017

Prev Next Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Prev Next Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Prev Next Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Prev Next Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Prev Next Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals. Prev

