NEW: URI’s Hurley Named A-10 Coach of the Year, 4 Players Earn Postseason Honors

University of Rhode Island head basketball coach Dan Hurley has been named the 2018 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Along with Hurley, four URI players received postseason honors led by Jared Terrell, who made First-Team All-Conference.

Redshirt senior E.C. Matthews was a Third-Team All-Conference pick, redshirt senior Stanford Robinson was named to the league's All-Defensive Team, and sophomore Jeff Dowtin earned All-Academic honors.

Hurley Named Coach of Year

Hurley led URI to an overall record of 23-6 and a conference record of 15-3, good enough to clinch the programs first ever regular-season A-10 championship.

This season, Hurley tied program records for most home wins (15), most road conference wins (7) and had a 16-game winning streak, the second longest in program history.

The Rams also were ranked in the top 25 in both national polls for the final seven weeks of the regular season, the longest streak in team history.

They ranked as low as 16th in the country, and currently rank 25th heading into the A-10 Tournament.

Hurley also became the second-fastest coach to 100 career wins at Rhode Island, doing it in his 177th game.

Only Frank Keaney reached the milestone faster, doing it in 149 games.

Four Players Get Postseason Honors

Terrell was named to the A-10 First Team after averaging 17.8 points per game and 17.7 points in conference play.

He reached double figures scoring in 26 out of 29 games, topped 15 points 19 times and reached 20 or more points in 12 games.

Matthews was second on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game. He is the fourth leading scorer in program history with 1,815 points, and he is the only Rhode Island player ever with at least 1,800 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists.

Robinson ranks 14th in the country with 2.29 steals per game and has 64 so far this season. He also has pulled down 111 defensive rebounds and take more than 30 charges.

Rhode Island led the A-10 and was 12th in the country in turnovers forced with 16.28 per game. URI was also second in the league in scoring defense, steals per game and 3-point defense, all sparked by Robinson's play.

Dowtin had a 3.54 grade-point average in business while serving as the team's starting point guard.

A-10 Tournament

The Rams open the A-10 Tournament on Friday at noon against the winner of Thursday’s VCU-Dayton Game.

