The URI Rams opened up conference play by earning their first true road win of the season on Friday night.

Rhode Island cruised past Saint Louis 90-56 in Saint Louis to move to 9-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

The Rams got the win without forward Hassan Martin, who missed his fifth straight game with a quadriceps injury.

Rams Use Defense to Take Control

The Rams led 9-6 early in the first half before taking control of the game with an 11-4 run to go up 20-10 with 9 minutes to play in the half following a layup by Jarvis Garrett.

The run was sparked by a three from E.C Matthews and stingy ball screen defense from the Rams.

Rhode Island's defense forced Saint Louis into eight first-half turnovers and had held them to just 17 points with three minutes left in the first half.

During that stretch, URI built a 34-17 lead would take a 45-28 lead into the half.

In the second half, Saint Louis would never threaten the Rams lead. The Billikens would get as close as 14, 51-37 before Rhode Island would go on a 14-3 run to take their largest lead of the game at 65-40.

The run included a stretch in which the Rams scored nine straight points.

URI would cruise to the win.

Rhode Island routs Saint Louis on the road in its Atlantic 10 opener. Rams will have league's most complete team when Hassan Martin returns. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 31, 2016

Leading The Way

URI was led by Kuran Iverson who poured in 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field, while grabbing eight rebounds.

Matthews followed up with 17 points of his own on 7 of 13 shooting from the field.

Next up

URI returns to action on Tuesday, January 3 when they host Saint Joseph's at the Ryan Center.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

