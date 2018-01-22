NEW: URI Ranked 24th in Country in National Poll

The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team cracked the national rankings for the first time this season.

The Rams are ranked 24th in the country in the latest AP Poll released on Monday, January 22, just ahead of Michigan, who ranks 25th.

The Rams are ranked 23rd in the USA Today/Coaches Poll, ahead of Miami and Michigan at 24 and 25 respectively.

URI is coming off an 88-74 road win over Dayton on Saturday that improved them to 15-3 on the season and 7-0 in the A-10.

Rhode Island has won 10 straight games and 15 straight games against A-10 competition dating back to last season.

RPI Ranking

The Rams have climbed to 10th in the RPI rankings, one spot behind Purdue and one spot ahead of Oklahoma.

The RPI rankings measure the team's strength of schedule and is adjusted based on wins and losses and who those wins and losses come against.

Next up

URI returns to action on Wednesday, January 24 when they visit Fordham.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Prev Next Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Prev Next Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Prev Next Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Prev Next Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals. Prev

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Forward

Forward

Center Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.