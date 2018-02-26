NEW: URI Ranked 17th in Latest National Poll

Rhode Island was ranked 18th last week and have been ranked as high as 16th so far this season.

URI Wins A-10 Regular Season Title

The ranking comes after the Rams beat Dayton 81-56 last Friday night to clinch the programs first-ever regular season title.

URI was led by Jeff Dowtin, who poured in 20 points, while Matthews and Jared Terrell followed up by 18 and 17 points respectively.

They will be the number one seed in the A-10 Tournament, which begins March 9 in Washington, D.C.

Prior to the game against Dayton, the Rams edged La Salle on the road 95-93 in overtime.

Rhode Island is currently 23-4 on the season and 15-1 in conference play.

Bracketology

CBS Sports currently projects the Rams as a #4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and playing Buffalo in the first round.

If Rhode Island does get a 4-seed, it would be the highest seed an A-10 team has gotten since 2003-04 when Saint Joe’s was given a 1-seed.

ESPN”s Joe Lunardi has URI as a 5-seed and playing either USC or Baylor in his latest bracket released on Monday.

RPI Ranking

The Rams have the 8th best RPI in the country, one spot behind Auburn and ahead of Purdue and Clemson.

The RPI rankings measure the team's strength of schedule and is adjusted based on wins and losses and who those wins and losses come against.

Next up

The Rams will play their final home game of the season on Tuesday, February 27 against Saint Joseph’s.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

