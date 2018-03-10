NEW: URI Edges St. Joe’s 90-87, Advances to A-10 Championship Game

The URI Rams knocked down 14 three-pointers and got 14 points off the bench from freshman Fatts Russell en route to a come from behind 90-87 win over Saint Joseph's in the A-10 Semifinal on Saturday afternoon in Washington D.C.

The Rams advance to the A-10 championship game for the second straight season after winning it last year.

They await the winner of St. Bonaventure and Davidson.

URI Storms Back in 2nd

The Rams trailed by as much as 11 points in the second half before storming back.

The Rams trailed 71-70 with 6:16 to play when Cyril Langevine converted a layup and one to put Rhode Island up 73-71 with 6:15 to play in the game.

This would be URI's first lead of the game.

The Hawks would come right back and tie the game at 73 on a jump shot by Shavar Newkirk with just under six minutes to play.

From that point, URI went on a 9-2 run capped off by a three from Jared Terrell to take an 82-75 lead with 3:37 to play.

St. Joseph’s would get within three, 84-81, when Jeff Dowtin hit a step back three with 19 seconds left to put the Rams up 87-81.

The Hawks would get a three on their ensuing possession from Pierfrancesco Oliva to again cut URI’s lead to three, 87-84, with 10 seconds to go.

The Rams would seal the game at the free throw line with Fatts Russell and Terrell combing to make three free throws.

Rhode Island was led by Andre Berry, who poured in 18 points, while Dowtin added 16 points to lift URI to the win.

A-10 Championship Game

The A-10 Championship game is set for 1 p.m. and can be seen on CBS.

