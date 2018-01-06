URI Cruises Past George Washington 81-60, Moves to 3-0 in A-10

The University of Rhode Island Rams got 17 points from Andre Berry as they cruised past George Washington 81-60 on Saturday afternoon.

The win improves URI to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the A-10.

URI Cruises to Win

George Washington’s Bo Ziegler knocked down a jump shot to cut the URI lead to 10-8 with 12:38 left to play in the first half.

From there, the Rams took over.

Freshman Fatts Russell knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to spark a 23-3 run to give the Rams a 33-11 lead with 6:06 to play in the half.

Rhode Island would take as much as a 40-16 lead in the half, before taking a 46-23 lead into the half.

Jared Terrell led the Rams with 22 points, and E.C. Matthews followed up with 13 points and six rebounds as the Rams cruised to the 81-60 win.

URI shot 57% from the field and forced George Washington into 16 turnovers.

Next Up

URI returns to action on Tuesday, January 9, when they visit Saint Louis.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Rhode Island improves to 3-0 in the Atlantic 10 after an easy win over George Washington. Rams controlled tip to finish. Won't be too much competition for URI if it plays like it did today... especially on the road. Rams keep rolling. — A10Talk (@A10Talk) January 6, 2018

