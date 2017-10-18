URI Basketball Picked 1st in A-10 Preseason Poll

See the Rankings Below

The Rams received all but one of the 28 first-place votes in the poll, finishing with 390 points overall, putting them ahead of St. Bonaventure, who received one first-place vote and was second in the poll with 345 points.

Saint Joseph's, VCU and Dayton round out the top five.

Duquesne was picked to finish last.

Matthews and Terrell Earn Preseason Honors

Guards E.C. Matthews and Jared Terrell were named to the first and second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team respectively.

Matthews was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Atlantic 10 Championship after averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during Rhode Island's run to the title.

Terrell has played 100 games over the last three seasons, making 99 starts.

In his career, Terrell has scored 1,182 points, averaging 11.8 points per game. He has also recorded 120 career steals.

This is the second consecutive season Rhode Island has had two players on the A-10's preseason all-conference teams.

2017-18 URI Basketball

Rhode Island enters the season following a 2016-17 campaign in which they won the A-10 Tournament Championship and made a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Oregon.

The Rams return seniors Matthews, Terrell, Jarvis Garrett and Stanford Robinson while sophomore Jeff Dowtin looks to follow up a freshman season in which he started 19 of 32 games.

URI opens their season on Friday, November 10 when they host UNC Asheville as part of the NIT Season Tip-off Tournament.

Related Slideshow: 7 Things to Know About the Future of URI Basketball

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.