URI Basketball Owns Longest Active Winning Streak in Country
Friday, February 16, 2018
The Rams grab the top spot after #5 Cincinnati was upset by Houston 67-62 on Thursday night.
URI’s Winning Streak
Rhode Island’s last loss came on December 6 when they fell on the road to Alabama 68-64.
URI also carries a 21-game winning streak in the A-10. The Rams last conference loss came on February 15, 2017, when they lost at home to Fordham.
Last time out, URI beat Richmond 85-67 behind 17 points from Jared Terrell.
Rhode Island is 21-3 overall and 13-0 in the A-10.
E.C. Matthews Update
In the game against Richmond, URI lost guard E.C. Matthews to a knee injury in the final minute of the first half.
“He’s feeling a lot better. He’ll be day to day. No MRI needed. He picked up a scare and a bruise. Don’t know his status for Friday but probably not much beyond Friday he would miss,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley during the Rams media availability on Wednesday.
Next up
URI returns to action on Friday, February 16 when they visit second-place St. Bonaventure.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN 2.
Kelvin Sampson has done it. Houston cements its place in the 2018 NCAA Tournament with a home win over Cincinnati. A lock now to make the field.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2018
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
