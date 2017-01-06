NEW: URI Falls Short Against Dayton 67-64

The URI Rams came up short on the road to first place Dayton, losing 67-64 in Ohio on Friday night.

The loss drops the Rams to 10-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while Dayton moves to 3-0 in conference play. The Flyers were picked ahead of the Rams in the A-10 preseason poll.

Dayton will come to Rhode Island on February 10.

URI Comes Up Short

Trailing 65-62 with 31 seconds left following a Kendall Pollard layup, the Rams responded with a Kuran Iverson layup to cut the deficit to just one point, 65-64, with 19 seconds to play.

After Dayton went made only one of two from the line, the Rams had a last chance with seven seconds to play, but Jarvis Garrett missed a jumper from the baseline to tie the game.

Dayton would make one more free throw with 2 seconds left to give them their winning margin.

Earlier in the half, the Rams led by as much as five, 46-41, with 13:23 to play after a free throw from Standford Robinson.

Dayton clawed back using a 14-3 run to take a 55-49 lead with 6:23 left to play in the game following a Darrell Davis free throw.

The Rams would get as close as one, 63-62 with a minute left after E.C. Matthews knocked down a three, but the Rams gave up a layup on the other end giving Dayton their three point lead back.

The Rams were hurt by 18 turnovers in the game. They have yet to win a road game this season.

Rams Come Out Fast

URI jumped out to a 19-9 lead following at jumper shot by Hassan Martin with 8:56 to play in the first half.

From that point, Dayton would close that half on a 16-8 run sparked by a Sam Miller three and capped off by a layup from Scoochie Smith to go into the half down down 27-25.

The Leaders

Iverson led URI with 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double, while Matthews followed up with 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field.

4Next up

URI returns to action on Thursday, January 12 when they host La Salle.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

