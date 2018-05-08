Spain’s Team MAPFRE Wins Leg 8 Into Newport by 1 Minute - SEE PHOTOS

After 5,700 nautical miles, Spain’s team MAPFRE won leg eight of the 2018 Volvo Ocean Race, which finished in Newport, by one minute over Team Brunel.

The win vaults MAPFRE to the top of the overall race standings with just three legs left.

MAPFRE came from behind over the final few hours to overtake Team Brunel who had led most of the way.

Rhode Island’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing finished in third.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See Photos of the Newport Stopover Below

