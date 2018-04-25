NEW: Smart Returns, Celtics Hold Off Bucks 92-87 in Game 5

Marcus Smart returned to the lineup and the Boston Celtics held off the Milwaukee Bucks 92-87 in game five of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Smart had been out since March with a right thumb injury that required surgery and was cleared to play on Tuesday afternoon.

He had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in his return.

The win gives the Celtics a 3-2 series lead heading back to Milwaukee for game six.

Celtics Hold on For Win

After leading by as much as 13 points in the second half, the Celtics saw their lead to four, 81-77, with 2:23 left to play in the game on an Eric Bledsoe three.

Jaylen Brown would knock down a free throw and then convert a layup on Boston’s next possession to put the Celtics up 84-77.

The Bucks cut it to five, 84-79, on a jump shot by Khris Middleton before Boston would push their lead to 86-79 on a dunk by Al Horford off a pass from Marcus Smart.

However, the Bucks would not go away.

Middleton would hit a three to make it 87-82 after Horford converted two free throws.

Bledsoe would then convert a layup to cut the Celtics lead to three, 87-84, but the Bucks would not get closer.

The Celtics would convert free throws in the final seconds and hold on for the 92-87 win.

Horford led the Celtics with 22 points and 14 rebounds in the game.

Game 6

Game six is set for Thursday, April 26 in Milwaukee.

Game time is yet to be determined.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.