Bullock initially put his name into the NBA Draft to test the waters, but was not invited to the NBA Combine. Despite not being invited to the combine, he still has the ability to workout with one NBA team, but it is not known if any workout happened or has been scheduled.

Bullock is taking advantage of a new rule put in place by the NCAA in January of 2016 allows players to put their names into the NBA Draft and still keep their eligibility to return to school if they do not hire an agent.

Players are allowed to work out with one team and take part in the NBA combine if invited.

This past season, Bullock led the Friars in scoring and rebounding with an average of 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

He also led PC with five double-doubles on the year and scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a career-high 36 points against New Hampshire.

In PC’s NCAA Tournament game against USC, Bullock poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Providence's Rodney Bullock plans to return to school next year, per a source. Initially entered 2017 NBA Draft process without agent. #pcbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 1, 2017

Providence coach Ed Cooley told ESPN that Rodney Bullock informed him he will be back next season. Withdrawing from NBA Draft process. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 1, 2017

