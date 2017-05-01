NEW: Rodney Bullock to Return to Providence for Senior Season
Monday, May 01, 2017
Bullock initially put his name into the NBA Draft to test the waters, but was not invited to the NBA Combine. Despite not being invited to the combine, he still has the ability to workout with one NBA team, but it is not known if any workout happened or has been scheduled.
Bullock is taking advantage of a new rule put in place by the NCAA in January of 2016 allows players to put their names into the NBA Draft and still keep their eligibility to return to school if they do not hire an agent.
Players are allowed to work out with one team and take part in the NBA combine if invited.
Bullock at PC
This past season, Bullock led the Friars in scoring and rebounding with an average of 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
He also led PC with five double-doubles on the year and scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a career-high 36 points against New Hampshire.
In PC’s NCAA Tournament game against USC, Bullock poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Providence's Rodney Bullock plans to return to school next year, per a source. Initially entered 2017 NBA Draft process without agent. #pcbb— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 1, 2017
Providence coach Ed Cooley told ESPN that Rodney Bullock informed him he will be back next season. Withdrawing from NBA Draft process.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 1, 2017
Related Slideshow: 6 Things to Know About the Future of PC Basketball
Bullock Testing NBA Draft
Forward Rodney Bullock is putting his name into the NBA Draft, but is not hiring an agent, meaning that he could return to school.
If Bullock leaves, his spot in the starting lineup would likely come down to incoming freshman Nate Watson or returning senior Emmitt Holt.
If it is Holt taking his spot, incoming freshman Dajour Dickens or returning sophomore Kalif Young would step in at center.
The deadline for Bullock to officially decide whether he is staying or going is May 24, ten days after the NBA combine.
PC Returning Key Players
With the exception of Bullock potentially entering the NBA Draft, the Friars are returning all of their key players from last season.
Kyron Cartwright, Jalen Lindsey, Holt and Bullock (tentatively) will all return for their senior seasons while Alpha Diallo, Maliek White and Kalif Young will return for their sophomore seasons.
PC will likely be one of the favorites in the Big East and will be poised to make their 5th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
Newcomers
The Providence College Friars will welcome two top recruits to their roster for the 2017-18 season, forward Nate Watson and center Dajour Dickens. These two additions will give PC front court depth, something they have been missing over last couple of seasons.
Dickens is a 6'10" center from Virginia who is rated a four-star recruit by both Rivals.com and ESPN.
He attended and played for Bethel High School, while also playing for the AAU team, Boo Williams.
He had offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Creighton.
Watson is a 6'9" forward, also from Virginia, and is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com.
He is listed as the 3rd best player in the state of Virginia.
In his junior season, Watson averaged 13 points and 7.6 rebounds for Bishop O’Connell High School.
He had offers from Marquette, Georgetown and Xavier.
Photo: Dajour Dickens Twitter
Fazekas Transferring
Sophomore Ryan Fazekas announced that he will be transferring out of Providence.
His departure means that the Friars have one scholarship available for the upcoming season to try and fill the roster spot.
Potential replacements include Michigan guard Greg Elliot, who visited PC in February, or a 5th year transfer player.
Fazekas at Providence
Fazekas averaged three points and one rebound in 12 minutes per game this season.
After knocking down nine threes in the first four games, he made just two field goals from February 1 until the end of the season.
This past season's numbers are down from the five points, two rebounds in 19 minutes per game during his freshman season.
Ed Cooley
In an interview on ESPN Radio earlier this week, Ed Cooley was asked about the head coach opening at Georgetown, and other openings that he might be interested in or who might be interested in him.
Here is what Cooley had to say:
"I think you always talk to people that you love, you talk to people that you are comfortable with, it doesn’t hurt to have a conversation. Having a conversation and actually doing something are two totally different things.
Providence has given me an opportunity, it is a place that is home and all you want to do is your best while you are there. You want to continue to build, you know I have to try to get this team to the tournament again and do our best in that tournament."
Cooley went on to say that he has not got a call from Georgetown.
Cooley signed a 10-year deal at Providence in March of 2016 that pays him more than $2 million per year.
The Big East in 2017
PC will likely be picked as one of the favorites in the Big East next season.
Among the teams that will challenge them include defending Big East champion Villanova, Butler and Xavier.
Villanova is losing two key players in Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins, but return Phil Booth and Jalen Brunson. They will also welcome in top recruits Collin Gillespsie, Jermaine Samuels and Omari Spellman.
Butler loses big man Andrew Chrazbascz and Kethan Savage to graduation, but return Kelan Martin and Tyler Wideman. They will also welcome in four-star forward Christian David and three-star forward Kyle Young.
Xavier is losing Edmund Sumner to the NBA Draft, but will return J.P. Macura and Quentin Goodin to help fill the void. At the forward position, the Musketeers have Tyrique Jones and former Iowa State forward Brady Ernst who will be eligible to play this season.
Related Articles
- PC Basketball Begins New Era Monday Night Against Vermont
- Holt’s 22 Points Leads PC Basketball Past Vermont 80-58 in Season Opener
- NEW: Former PC Basketball Star Bentil Leaving D-League, Heading Overseas
- PC Basketball Kicks Off Emerald Coast Classic by Hosting Grambling on Saturday
- UPDATE: Former PC Basketball Star Bentil Waived by Pacers, Sent to D-League
- Former PC Basketball Star Bentil Released by Boston Celtics
- PC Basketball Alum Kris Dunn Suffers Concussion in NBA Summer League Game
- PC Basketball Gets Verbal Commit from 4-Star Recruit Nate Watson
- PC Basketball’s Big East Schedule Released
- PC Basketball Picked to Finish 9th in the Big East
- PC Basketball Hosts St. John’s for Crucial Game in Big East Standings
- NEW: PC Basketball’s Bullock to Enter NBA Draft, Not Hire an Agent
- 6 Things to Know About the Future of PC Basketball
- PC Basketball’s Council II to Transfer
- PC Basketball Looks to Upset #10 Creighton on Saturday
- PC Basketball Returns After Week Off to Face Wagner at Dunkin’ Donuts Center
- PC Basketball Faces Memphis on Friday in Emerald Coast Classic
- PC Basketball Falls 63-52 to #7 Virginia in Emerald Coast Classic Championship
- PC Basketball Goes for 4th Straight Win on Saturday Against UMass
- PC Basketball Gets Commitment from 4-Star Guard Ashton-Langford