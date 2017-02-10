NEW: RI’s Mt. Hope Farm Goats Celebrate G.O.A.T Brady, Belichick

The Mount Hope Farm goats in Bristol showed off their Super Bowl 51 fan mania by wearing football jerseys in honor of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The two goats are named Tinkerbell and Harold.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Houston to win their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history and their second in the last two years.

New England trailed by as much as 25 points in the second half before storming back to win in overtime on a touchdown by running back James White.

The win gave Brady his fifth Super Bowl title, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.