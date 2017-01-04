video: NEW: PC Earns First Big East Win, Beats Georgetown 76-70

The Providence College Friars earned their first win in Big East play on Wednesday night, defeating Georgetown 76-70 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

"I'm just happy that our players were able to respond from a really tough road trip we had, it's great to play at home. I'm glad to see our players fought today, I thought we had good energy, both teams coming in off a couple of losses, it was a great Big East battle," said Providence head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

The win improves the Friars to 11-5 on the the season and 1-2 in the Big East. Georgetown falls to 0-3 in the Big East and 8-7 overall.

PC Hangs on

An Alpha Diallo jumper put the Friars up 56-54 with 8:04 left to play in the game.

Diallo played 20 minutes in the game, most of it coming in the second half, and contributed seven points and four rebounds.

"I'm really really proud of Alpha today, I thought he was one of the key reasons why we won the game," said Cooley.

"I just wanted to be aggressive and go out there and just make the right play," said Diallo after the game.

From that point, the Friars would go on an 11-3 run capped off by a Kyron Cartwright jumper to go up 65-57 with 4:34 left to play in the game.

The Hoyas would cut it to five, 65-60, before Rodney Bullock found Emmitt Holt for wide open dunk to push PC’s lead back to seven, 67-60, with 2:55 to play.

The Hoyas would get within four points, 74-70, with just seconds left, but the Friars would hang on.

PC shot 44% from the field in the game and 73% from the free throw line.

Better Start

In the first, Georgetown led 23-22 with 3:38 to play before the Friars closed the half on an 8-0 run capped off by a Kyron Cartwright jumper at the buzzer.

Prior to that, the Friars got off to a much better start then in their last two games. PC held a 13-8 lead with 9:42 to play before Georgetown 11-2 run to take a 19-15 lead with 5:29 to play.

PC would eventually regain the lead on a three from Jalen Lindsey, before closing the half on a big run to build the lead.

The Leaders

Jalen Lindsey led the Friars with 19 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field and 4 of 6 from three-point land.

Holt added 17 points, while Bullock poured in 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday, January 7 when they host Creighton at the Dunkin' Donuts Center

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

