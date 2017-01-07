NEW: Cartwright Injured, PC Falls to #10 Creighton 78-64

Kyron Cartwright left the game near the end of the first half with a knee injury and did not return as the Friars fell 78-64 to the #10 Creighton Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Cartwright returned to the bench in the second half but did not play and appeared to have an ice pack on his knee.

The loss drops PC to 1-3 in the Big East and 11-6 overall on the season.

Friars Come up Short

Trailing by six at the half, the Friars got as close as one point, 41-40, after Isaiah Jackson jump shot with 18:20 left in the game.

From that point, the Blue Jays went on an 11-4 run to take a 52-44 lead after a Maurice Watson Jr. layup with 13:51 to play in the game. Every time the Friars would get close or tie the game, the Blue Jays were able to get the shot they wanted, preventing the Friars from taking the lead.

The Friars would make another run, this time getting to within five, 63-58, with 7:54 after an Alpha Diallo layup was good, but that is as close as they would get.

The Blue Jays would pull away, building a 78-59 lead with 1:04 to play and cruising to the win.

Friars Stay Close

After trailing by as much as 10 points in the first half, PC pulled into a tie with Creighton on a number of occasions but could not take the lead.

The Friars tied the game a 31 before the Blue Jays closed the half on an 8-2 run to take a 39-33 lead into the half.

Creighton shot 55% from the field and 50% from three in the first half.

The Leaders

Emmitt Holt led the Friars with 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field while grabbing seven rebounds.

Jalen Lindsey added 11 points for the Friars.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Tuesday, January 10 when they visit Depaul.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

