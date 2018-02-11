PC Suffers Brutal Loss, Blown Out by DePaul 80-63

The Providence College Friars men’s basketball team played arguably its worst home game of the season on Saturday afternoon, getting blown out by DePaul 80-63 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The Friars shot 33% from the field and 10% from three, while turning the ball over 17 times in the game, leading to 16 DePaul points.

By comparison, DePaul shot 60% from the field and 44% from three.

"We did not play well in any phase of the game, for whatever reason we just didn't have it today. Hopefully, we do a better job of preparing for Villanova on Wednesday, I did not anticipate this, I thought we blew a great opportunity. Where we are in the standings and what we are playing for, just an unacceptable performance, disgusting performance, especially at home," said Providence College head coach Ed Cooley in his post game press conference.

The loss drops the Friars to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the Big East, good enough for fourth place in the conference.

DePaul, who had lost six of their last seven games, is now 3-9 in the Big East and 10-14 overall.

Sloppy Play, Poor Shooting Costs Friars

Cartwright got a layup to go down to give Providence a 12-10 lead with 11:16 to play in the first half.

From that point, DePaul took advantage of PC turnovers to go on an 11-2 run to take a 21-14 lead with 7:21 to play following a Brandon Cyrus jump shot.

PC turned the ball over eight times in the first half, leading to 11 DePaul points.

Providence cut DePaul’s lead to four, 21-17, on an Isaiah Jackson three, but could not come up with a stop on defense.

The Blue Demons went on a 14-2 run to take a 35-19 lead with 2:30 left in the half.

DePaul would take a 40-25 lead into the half.

In the second half, it was more of the same as DePaul opened up a 20 point lead, 45-25, in the opening minute and would cruise from there.

DePaul would lead by as much as 31 points in the half before cruising to the 17 point win.

Next up

The Friars game against Villanova is set for Wednesday, February 14 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

DePaul goes into The Dunk and beats Providence by 17. As surprising a league result as I have seen in all my years covering college basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 10, 2018

Related Slideshow: Providence College Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard Kyron Cartwright - Senior Kyron Cartwright was ranked as the sixth-best guard in the country and the second-best guard in the Big East by CBS Sports. He was also named to the preseason All-Big East second team at Big East media day. "Kyron is the fastest player in the Big East, he can distribute the ball, he was 4th in the league in assists last season, so he can make things happen," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Cartwright averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third-place finish in the conference. He finished the season ranked fourth in the country and first in the Big East with 6.7 assists per game. Coming into this season, Cartwright is tied with John Linehan with 450 career assists. He has a chance to climb as high as second all-time and pass Ernie DeGregorio who recorded 662 career assists. Vincent Council is number one with 725 career assists. Prev Next Guard Alpha Diallo - Sophomore Alpha Diallo will look to build off a freshman season in which he started 16 games for the Friars. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes of action per game. At the end of the year, the team named him the Marvin Barnes Defensive Player of the Year. Diallo started his freshman season coming off the bench and playing inconsistent minutes through the first eight games. By PC's fifth Big East Conference game, he was in the starting lineup and would stay there. Diallo finished the season reaching double figures in five of the Friars final 12 games, including 18 points against both Villanova and St. John's. Prev Next Guard Jalen Lindsey - Senior Jalen Lindsey has missed the entire preseason with a knee injury. Lindsey returned to practice on Wednesday and will be a game-time decision for Friday, according to Cooley. If Lindsey can't go, senior Isaiah Jackson will take his place in the starting lineup. Last season with PC, Lindsey averaged 10.4 points, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes of action per game. He also shot 46% from three. Prev Next Forward Rodney Bullock - Senior Rodney Bullock returns to the Friars this season after testing the NBA Draft waters last March, before pulling his name out. Prior to the start of this season, Bullock was named second-team all-Big East. "With Rodney Bullock, he has to be consistent. He has to come out and give it to you every night. With this team, there is no reason why he shouldn't average 17 points and get 8-10 rebounds per game. He has to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Bullock led Providence in scoring and rebounding with an average of 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also led PC with five double-doubles on the year and scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a career-high 36 points against New Hampshire. In PC’s NCAA Tournament game against USC, Bullock poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Prev Next Center Kalif Young - Sophomore Forward Emmitt Holt remains out with abdominal issues and is not even on campus, "The Holt injury is a major problem. He is the toughest player on the team, the best rebounder, and a post up guy that they don’t have. He is also good outside guy that can stretch the defense. Plus, you lose the experience," said Hassett. Holt's absence means 6'9" sophomore Kalif Young will open the season at center. "He has a tremendous opportunity now with Holt gone to get more minutes then he would have gotten. The reliance on him now is bigger. With Emmitt out there he didn’t have to play important minutes, now he has to play important minutes," said Hassett. In his freshman season with the Friars, Young averaged 3.2 points, 3.2 rebounds 0.5 blocked shots in 13 minutes of action per game. Prev

