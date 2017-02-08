NEW: PC Loses 72-70 Heartbreaker to Seton Hall in Overtime

With the Friars down two, PC's Kyron Cartwright raced down the floor with just seconds left and a chance to tie the game, but his jumper from just inside the three-point line missed, giving Seton Hall the 72-70 overtime win.

The Friars were down two after Seton Hall's Myles Powell converted a layup to give the Pirates a 72-70 lead with just nine seconds left.

The loss drops the Friars to 4-8 in the Big East and 14-11 overall. Seton Hall improves to 5-6 in the Big East and 15-8 overall.

Missed Opportunity in 2nd Half

Trailing by four, 60-56, with three minutes to play the Friars got four straight points from Rodney Bullock capped off by a jumper from the free throw line to give the Friars a 61-60 lead with 36 seconds to play in the game.

On Seton Hall's next possession, Desi Rodriguez would get to the free throw line and make one of his two shots to tie the game at 61 with 33 seconds left.

After an Ed Cooley timeout, the Friars had a possession to potentially win the game. After dribbling the clock down for about 25 seconds, the Friars would end up with the ball in Cartwright's hands in the low post. He would not get a shot off.

The game would go to overtime after a desperation three from Seton Hall would miss.

Providence scored only 20 points in the second half after scoring 41 points in the first half.

Friars Start Fast on the Road

Emmitt Holt converted a layup to tie the game at 10 with 12 minutes to go sparking a big Friars run.

From that point, PC went on a 17-2 run capped off by a layup from Cartwright to give PC a 27-12 lead with 8:52 left to play in the half.

The Pirates would get to within seven, 27-20, before the Friars would again extend their lead to 34-22 on a Jalen Lindsey three with just over five minutes to play.

The Pirates would claw back to within one point, 37-36, with 50 seconds left in the half on a layup by Angel Delgado.

On the Friars next possession, Rodney Bullock was hit in the head while going up for an open dunk and fell hard to the floor. A flagrant foul would be called on Madison Jones, giving the Friars two free throws and the ball.

Bullock would be okay and convert two free throws and then get fouled on the possession to give the Friars a five point halftime lead.

The Leaders

Bullock led the Friars with 19 points on 4 of 12 shooting from the field, while Emmitt Holt followed up with 14 points off the bench.

Next up

PC returns to action on Saturday, February 11 when they host Butler at the Dunkin' Donuts Center

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

