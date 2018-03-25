NEW: PC Hockey Falls 2-1 to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

The Providence College Friars men’s hockey team fell to Notre Dame 2-1 in the final 27 seconds of regulation in the East Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The loss keeps the Friars from advancing to their second Frozen Four since 2015, while Notre Dame advances to the Frozen Four for the second straight year.

Friars Lose Heartbreaker

The Friars got on the board in the opening minutes of the game when Kasper Bjorkqvist pushed the puck into the back of the net to give PC a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Bjorkqvist’s second of the tournament and third goal in his last three games.

Notre Dame would tie the game on the power play in the second period when Andrew Oglevie would pick up a loose puck in the slot, spin around and fire it past Hawkey to tie the game at one.

The game would remain tied at one until the final 30 seconds of regulation when Notre Dame’s Dylan Malmquist took a pass from Cal Burke in front of the net and put it past Hawkey.

The Friars were unable to generate a scoring chance in the final seconds, falling 2-1.

