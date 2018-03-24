PC Hockey Edges Clarkson 1-0 in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

The Providence College Friars men’s hockey team edged Clarkson 1-0 in the East Regional Semifinal of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Bridgeport.

The win comes after PC lost twice to Clarkson in the regular season.

The Friars will now move on to face top-seeded Notre Dame on Saturday night for a chance to advance to the Frozen Four.

Friars Hold on

Providence got on the board in the opening five minutes of the first period when Kasper Bjorkqvist found the back of the net on the power play to put PC up 1-0.

The goal was Bjorkqvist’s 15th of the season overall and his fifth power play goal of the season.

From there, the Friars held on with junior goaltender Hayden Hawkey pitching a shutout with 18 saves on the night.

PC vs. Notre Dame

The Friars and Irish will face-off at 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPNU.

