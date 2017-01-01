NEW: PC Falls to #13 Butler 78-61 for 3rd Straight Loss

The Providence College Friars have dropped three straight games, the latest coming in a 78-61 loss to #13 Butler on New Year's Day in Indiana.

PC drops to 0-2 in Big East play and 10-5 on the season overall.

PC's Second Half Run Falls Short

Providence trialed 10-6 following a layup from Kyron Cartwright with 14:49 to play in the first half before Butler would take over.

The Bulldogs would go on a 23-7 run over the next seven minutes to take a commanding 33-13 lead with 7:09 to play in the half following a Kethan Savage three-pointer.

Butler would take a 45-26 lead into the half.

The Friars would show signs of life in the second in the form of Kyron Cartwright who hit back to back threes midway through the half to pull the Friars within ten points, 56-46, with 12 minutes to play in the game.

However, Butler would push their lead back up to 17, 65-48, with 9:15 to go.

The Friars would battle back again, getting to within nine, 65-56, after a Jalen Lindsey three went down but that is as close as they would get.

Butler would scored the next eight straight points to take a 73-56 lead with under four minutes to play and seal the win.

The Friars shot 39% from the field, but only 28% from the free throw line, converting only 6 of 21 free throws.

The Leaders

Kyron Cartwright led the Friars with a career high 26 points on 10 of 22 shooting from the field.

Rodney Bullock followed up with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Wednesday, January 4 when they host Georgetown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

