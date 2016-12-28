NEW: PC Falls 82-56 to #17 Xavier in Big East Opener

The Providence College Friars fell to #17 Xavier 82-56 on Wednesday night in their Big East opener. PC has now dropped two straight games after having won six straight.

The loss drops PC to 10-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big East, while Xavier moves to 11-2 overall on the year.

Xavier Takes Control Early

PC's Isaiah Jackson converted a three-point play to bring the Friars within one, 8-7 with 16:34 to play in the half, but that would be PC's last basket for nearly seven minutes.

In that time period, Xavier would go on a 12-0 run to take a 20-7 lead with 9 minutes to play following a Malcolm Bernard dunk. Xavier would extend their lead to 24-9 with 7:44 to play after a free throw from Trevon Bluiett.

The Friars would climb back to within seven, 30-23, after five straight points from Kyron Cartwright, but Xavier would respond with a 7-2 run to take a commanding 37-25 lead into the half.

Providence turned the ball over eight times in the first half and shot 31% from the field.

Things did not get much better in the second half as the Musketeers opened the half on an 18-6 run to take a 55-31 lead with 15:38 to play in the game.

The Musketeers would go on to beat the Friars for the third straight time dating back to last season.

The Leaders

PC's Rodney Bullock, who came in averaging 19 points per game, did not score a basket until there was 12:51 left in the game. He went 1 of 11 from the field for a total of 2 points in the game.

Jalen Lindsey and Jackson led the Friars with 15 and 17 points respectively in the game.

Next up

PC closes their three-game road trip on Sunday, January 1 when they visit Butler.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

