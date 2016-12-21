video: PC Cruises Past Maine 79-59 for 6th Straight Win

In their final non-conference home game, the Providence College Friars cruised past the Maine Black Bears 79-59 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Tuesday night.

“I think this is one of the not so good looking games that we have played this season and in doing so, I still thought we controlled the game, playing six games at home too, now we got to go on the road, but credit Maine. I thought they played hard, shared the ball, challenged us across the board and we are just really fortunate to move on when we didn’t play our best,” said Friars head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

The win is PC's sixth straight and improves them to 10-2 on the season with just one game left before conference play begins.

The game also marked the return of former Rhode Island College head coach and PC assistant coach Bob Walsh, now the coach of the Black Bears.

"It was really special to be honest, I grew up here as a coach, I was 26 when I was an assistant so it was really special to be back here, I would be lying if I said anything different. We actually came in Sunday night, we are staying right down the street so it has been a vacation in Friartown for us,” Walsh said after the game.

Cooley added, "Bob and I came up in our business together when I was a restricted earnings coach and he was a manager, we were exchanging film during the old Big East and I would stop in and say hi to coach Walsh all the time and I would go to his house and exchange film. But I'm really proud of him."

Maine falls to 4-8 on the season.

Friars Take Control Early

After jumping out to an 18-2 lead in the opening minutes, the Friars led 31-12 with 9:45 to play in the first half following a three from Ryan Fazekas.

Over the next four minutes, the Black Bears would go on an 11-2 run capped off by a layup from Wesley Myers to cut PC’s lead to ten, 33-23, with 5:22 to play in the half.

Providence would be up by 11, 35-24 with 4:07 to play before closing the half on a 6-1 run capped off by a Rodney Bullock step back jump shot to put the Friars up 41-25. A lead they would take into the half.

The Friars shot 57% from the field and 55% from three in the first half.

In the second half, the Friars did not let up as a Maliek White three gave the Friars a 27 point lead, 65-38, with 11:17 to play in the game.

PC would go on to cruise to a 20 point win.

The Leaders

Emmitt Holt led the Friars with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field while grabbing ten rebounds for his second career double-double.

Jalen Lindsey added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Friday, December 23 when they visit Boston College.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be shown on ESPNU.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.