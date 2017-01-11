video: PC Blows Second Half Lead, Falls to DePaul 64-63

The Providence College Friars led by as many as 12 points in the second half before falling 64-63 to DePaul on Tuesday night.

Providence has now lost two straight games at DePaul.

PC falls to 1-4 in the Big East and 11-7 overall, while DePaul improves to 1-3 in the Big East and 8-9 overall.

Friars Can't Hold On

Leading 63-61 with 15.4 seconds left, the Friars turned the ball over on the inbound pass and DePaul's Billy Garrett Jr. converted a layup and was fouled. Garrett knocked down the free throw to give the Blue Demons a 64-63 lead with 4.7 seconds to play. This was their first lead since they led 10-9 in the first half.

On the Friars ensuing possession, Kyron Cartwright took it coast to coast but was unable to convert the layup. Cartwright, who missed most of the Creighton game with knee tendonitis, played with a knee brace and was clearly less than 100%.

Providence led by nine with two minutes to play and led by 12 points, 50-38 with just under nine minutes to go.

Providence did not convert a field goal in the final 4:49 of the game.

PC's Strong Start

The Friars closed out the first half strong.

Leading 24-21 with 5:43 to play, PC went on an 11-3 run to take a 35-24 lead with 41 seconds to play following a free throw from Emmitt Holt.

DePaul’s Brandon Cyrus knocked down a jump shot with four seconds left to pull the Blue Demons to within nine before the half.

The Friars shot 45% from three in the first half en route to a 35-26 halftime lead.

The Leaders

Rodney Bullock led the Friars with 17 points. Holt followed up with 13 points of his own, but fouled out with 1:37 to play.

Jalen Lindsey did not play in the game due to a hand injury so freshman Alpha Diallo made his first career start.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday, January 14 when they host Seton Hall at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Tip-off is set for noon time.

