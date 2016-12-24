Welcome! Login | Register
 

NEW: Patriots Roll Jets 41-3 on Christmas Eve

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Joe Calabro, GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Brady throws for three touchdown passes in a Patriots blowout win

The New England Patriots blew out the New York Jets 41-3 on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium.  

The win moves the Patriots to 13-2 on the season and with an Oakland Raiders loss (Saturday, 4 p.m. vs. Colts) the Patriots would clinch the number one seed in the AFC. 

Patriots Turn Jets Turnovers Into Points 

Already up 3-0, Malcolm Butler picked off Jets quarterback Bryce Petty on the Jets own 47-yard line. 

On the Patriots ensuing possession, Tom Brady found Martellus Bennett in the back of the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass, giving the Patriots a 10-0 lead after a Gostkowski extra point was good. 

Two Jets possessions later, New England’s Elandon Roberts force a fumble that was recovered by Butler at the Jets 30 yard line. The play also knocked Petty out of the game, meaning Fitzpatrick would take over. 

On this ensuing possession, the Patriots would have to settle for a Gostkowski 22 yard field goal to go up 13-0 with 11:13 left to play in the half. 

The Patriots defense was not done yet. 

With Fitzpatrick under center for the Jets, he threw a deep pass intended for Brandon Marshall, but it was picked off by New England’s Eric Rowe at the Patriots 46-yard line. 

On the Patriots next offensive possession, Brady hit tight end Matt Lengel for an 18-yard touchdown pass to give New England a 20-0 lead following a Gostkowski extra point.  

The catch by Lengel was the first catch and first touchdown of his career. He was previously a member of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. 

Closing Out the Half 

Already up 20-0, the Patriots seemed content to run out the clock and go into the locker room. They were getting the ball back at the start of the second half.

Following two run plays by Dion Lewis, the Jets called a timeout, looking to get the ball back. 

Out of the timeout, Brady hit Edelman for 9 yards, then launched a 47-yard pass to Malcolm Mitchell that fell incomplete but drew a pass interference penalty. 

The drive was capped off with a 25-yard pass from Brady to James white to give the Patriots a 27-0 lead. 

In the second half, Butler would get his second interception of the game and the Patriots would add two more touchdowns in the second half in the form of LeGarrette Blount and would go on to win the game easily. 

The two touchdowns were Blount's 15th and 16th scores of the season. 

The Leaders 

Brady was taken out in the third quarter and replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady finished the day completing 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. 

Julian Edelman had five catches for 89 yards while LeGarrette Blount ran for 50 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

Next up 

The Patriots close out the regular season on Sunday, January 1 when they visit the Miami Dolphins. 

Game time is set for 1 p.m. 

 

Related Slideshow: 8 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Season So Far - in Vines

Prev Next

Jimmy Garoppolo Starts the Season 

With Tom Brady suspended for four games, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started the season in Arizona. He immediately made his presence known with this 37 yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan. 

The Patriots edged Arizona 23-21. 

Prev Next

LeGarrette Blount Leaps Over a Dolphins Player 

LeGarrette Blount took a toss from rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett and proceeded to make an Olympic hurdle type leap over Dolphins' defensive back Byron Maxwell and pick up the first down 

Blount ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Prev Next

Garoppolo Dominates Miami 

In the Patriots home opener against the rival Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo was dominant, completing 18 of 27 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including this one to Danny Amendola.

Garoppolo would get injured just before halftime and the Patriots would hold on to win 31-24. 

Prev Next

Tom Brady Returns 

After serving his four game suspension, Brady returned in week five against the Cleveland Browns. 

Brady showed some emotion after a run toward the Cleveland sideline for a first down. 

Prev Next

Dont'a Hightower 

Hightower's big hit on Browns quarterback Cody Kessler knocked him out of the game. The next week, Hightower would sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the end zone for a safety and change the momentum of that game. 

So far this season, Hightower has 1.5 sacks, one safety, 14 solo tackles and one pass defensed in six games played. 

Prev Next

Brady to Bennett 

In his first game back, Brady found tight end Martellus Bennett in the end zone three times to help the Patriots to a 33-13 win over the Browns. 

Bennett had six catches for 67 yards and three touchdowns in the game. 

Prev Next

Tom Brady Plays First Game Back at Gillette 

Brady made his return to the Patriots in the previous game on the road against Cleveland, but his first game back at Gillette Stadium came against the Bengals. 

Brady hit running back James White for his first touchdown pass of the day and New England won 35-17. 

He finished the game completing 29 of 35 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Prev Next

Gronkowski Catches 69th Career Touchdown Pass

Rob Gronkowski's record breaking touchdown came near the end of the first half against Buffalo on a 53 yard strike over the middle from  Brady giving the Patriots a 21-10 lead. 

 
 

