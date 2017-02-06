NEW: Patriots Complete Incredible Comeback to Win Super Bowl 51 Over Falcons

The N ew England Patriots completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots trailed by as many as 25 points in the second half before rallying to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl 51.

Trailing 28-20, Brady handed the ball to James White who rushed into the end zone for a touchdown. Brady then found Danny Amendola to complete a two point conversion and tie the game at 28.

After the Patriots won the overtime coin toss, Brady led the Patriots on an eight play drive that ended in a handoff to James White who rushed one yard into the endzone for a touchdown to win the game 34-28.

The win is the Patriots fifth Super Bowl Championship in the Brady/Belichick era.

Turnovers Nearly Cost Patriots

The Patriots were driving in the first quarter, having worked their way down to the Atlanta 33 yard line.

On first and 10, Brady handed the ball to Blount who ran four yards before having the ball ripped out by Deion Jones. The fumble was recovered by Atlanta’s Robert Alford and the Falcons would take over.

On Atlanta’s ensuing possession, Devonta Freeman ran five yards into the end zone to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead after a Matt Bryant extra point sailed through the uprights.

After forcing the patriots to go 3 and out, the Falcons drove 62 yards in five plays, ending with a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper to put Atlanta up 14-0 after a Bryant extra point.

On the Patriots next possession, turnovers would hurt them again.

Brady would attempt a pass to Danny Amendola but it would be picked off by Robert Alford and returned 82 yards for a touchdown. The Falcons would take a commanding 21-0 lead after a Bryant extra point. The interception was Brady's third of the post season, one more than he had the entire regular season.

Bad decision by Tom Brady, and also could say that is the cumulative effect of Falcons consistent pressure. They've been moving him off spot — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 6, 2017

Patriots Rally

The Patriots forced a three and out from the Falcons on their opening possession of the second half, but the New England offense would go three and out themselves.

After the Falcons went up 28-3, the Patriots offense finally got into the end zone after a pass from Brady to James White. However, Stephen Gostkowski would miss the extra point and the Patriots would trail 28-9. It would be Gostkowski's fifth missed extra point of the season.

The Patriots would get within 16 points, 28-12, after a Gostkowski field goal but would not get any closer.

Related Slideshow: The Patriots 8 Super Bowl Appearances

Prev Next January 26, 1986 Super Bowl XX Bears 46, Patriots 10 The Patriots grabbed a 3-0 lead on a field goal from kicker Tony Franklin, but the game would be all Chicago from there. The Bears would score the next 44 straight points helped by rushing touchdowns from Jim McMahon and William Perry to take a 44-3 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bears would go on to win easily 46-10. Prev Next January 26, 1997 Super Bowl XXXI Packers 35, Patriots 21 Trailing 27-14, New England's Curtis Martin rushed 16 yards to the endzone to bring the Patriots within one score, 27-21, in the third quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Green Bay's Desmond Howard would return a kick off 99 yards to the endzone to seal the Packer 35-21 win over the Patriots. Prev Next February 3, 2002 Super Bowl XXXVI Patriots 20, Rams 17 Nothing beats the first time, and the Patriots won their first Super Bowl by beating the Rams in New Orleans on a kick by Adam Vinatieri. The most memorable part of this game, other than the kick, was Tom Brady spiking the ball, catching it with one hand and giving it to the ref. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP. Prev Next February 1, 2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII Patriots 32, Panthers 29 In a high scoring affair, 37 points total in the 4th quarter, it was Adam Vinatieri who gave the Patriots a 32-29 win on a 41-yard field goal with 4 seconds left. The Patriots bounced back from missing the playoffs the season before to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history and the second in three years. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP. Prev Next February 6, 2005 Super Bowl XXXIX Patriots 24, Eagles 21 The New England Patriots were crowned dynasty after beating the Eagles, winning their third Super Bowl in 4 seasons. Rodney Harrison sealed the win with an interception of Donovan McNabb and Adam Vinatieri had another clutch field goal to extend the Patriots lead to 24-14 in the 4th quarter. Deion Branch was named Super Bowl MVP. Relive the Game Below Prev Next February 3, 2008 Super Bowl XLII Giants 17, Patriots 14 Trailing 10-7 in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady found Randy Moss in the back of the endzone to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead with 2:42 left to play in the game. On the Giants next possession, Eli Manning escaped a sack on fourth down and found David Tyree, who caught the ball on top of his helmet for a first down. With 35 seconds left, Manning found Plaxico Burress in the endzone to give the Giants a 17-14 lead and the win. The Giants ended the Patriots undefeated season. Prev Next February 5, 2012 Super Bowl XLVI Giants 21, Patriots 17 Tom Brady hit tight end Aaron Hernandez for a third quarter touchdown to put the Patriots up 17-9 with 11:20 left in the third quarter. Following two Giants field goals from Lawrence Tynes, the Patriots held a 17-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, a dropped pass by Wes Welker gave the Giants the ball back and they would cash in. Manning would hand the ball to Ahmad Bradshaw with 57 seconds left who would run six yards into the endzone to get the 21-17 win. Their second Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Prev Next February 1, 2015 Super Bowl XLIX Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 Rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the one-yard line to seal the Patriots fourth Super Bowl. Prior to that, the Patriots trailed by 10 points, 24-14, in the fourth quarter before Tom Brady led the Patriots offense to 14 straight points, hitting Julian Edelman for the game winner. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP. Relive Malcolm Butler's Heroics Below Prev

January 26, 1986

January 26, 1986

January 26, 1997

January 26, 1997

February 3, 2002

February 3, 2002

February 1, 2004

February 1, 2004

February 6, 2005

February 6, 2005

February 3, 2008

February 3, 2008

February 5, 2012

February 5, 2012

February 1, 2015 Next

