Patriots to Play Houston in AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium

The Houston Texans will come into Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional round on Saturday night.

The Texans earned their spot in the divisional round by defeating the Oakland Raiders 27-14 in last Saturday’s wild-card round.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

Texans vs. Patriots Round 2

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, the first meeting coming in week three of the season.

In that game, Patriots third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the Patriots to a 27-0 victory at Gillette Stadium to push the Patriots record to 3-0 without Tom Brady at the time.

