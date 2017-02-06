January 26, 1986

Super Bowl XX

Bears 46, Patriots 10

The Patriots grabbed a 3-0 lead on a field goal from kicker Tony Franklin, but the game would be all Chicago from there.

The Bears would score the next 44 straight points helped by rushing touchdowns from Jim McMahon and William Perry to take a 44-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bears would go on to win easily 46-10.