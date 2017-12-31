NEW: Patriots Cruise Past Jets 26-6, Lock up #1 Seed in AFC

The New England Patriots cruised past the New York Jets 26-6 on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The win gives the Patriots the number one seed in the AFC playoffs for the seventh time since 2003 and the third time in the last four years.

New England finishes the regular season with a record of 13-3.

Patriots Take Control in 2nd Quarter

Leading 7-3 in the second quarter, the Patriots took control of the game.

With4:14 left to play in the half, Tom Brady capped off a 10 play, 73-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks to put the Patriots up 14-3 after a Stephen Gostkowski extra point was good.

After the Patriots defense came up with a stop on the Jets next possession, New England would get the ball back with two minutes left in the half.

Brady led the Patriots on a 9 play, 58-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to Dion Lewis to put the Patriots up 21-3 after a Gostkowski extra point.

The touchdown catch by Lewis was his second touchdown of the game after he had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

He is the first Patriots player to score a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games since Larry Garron in 1964.

Gostkowski would add a 21-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the Patriots up 24-3.

The Jets would add a field goal in the fourth quarter to make the score 24-6.

Patriots linebacker Eric Lee would sack Jets quarterback Bryce Petty in the end zone for a safety to put the Patriots up 26-6.

They would cruise to the win.

James Harrison Sees Action

In his first game with the Patriots after signing last Tuesday, James Harrison played 28 out of a possible 57 snaps and had two sacks and four tackles on the day.

Harrison played just 40 snaps in 14 games with Pittsburgh this season before being released.

Next up

The Patriots will have a bye in next week's wild-card round of the playoffs.

James Harrison recorded more sacks in his first game with Patriots (2) than he had all season with Steelers (1)pic.twitter.com/4FjSz0Izww — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 31, 2017

Tom Brady’s 2017 regular season numbers: 4,577 yards, 32 TD, 8 INT.



He’s 40. #MVP #Patriots �� — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) December 31, 2017

In the coldest regular-season game at NE since 1977, wind chill below zero, Tom Brady still has the Patriots up 21-3 at half. MVP. MVP. MVP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2017

