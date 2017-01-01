Welcome! Login | Register
 

video: Patriots Clinch #1 Seed in the AFC, Beat Dolphins 35-14

Sunday, January 01, 2017

Joe Calabro, GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Floyd's block springs Edelman for a touchdown

The New England Patriots clinched the number one seed in the AFC playoffs after beating the Dolphins 35-14 on New Year's Day in Miami. 

The win gives the Patriots a 14-2 record overall, including an undefeated record on the road. 

The Dolphins will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed and will play at Pittsburgh next week. 

Patriots Hold on

Trailing by 13, the Dolphins drove to the Patriots nine-yard line before a Matt Moore pass to Damien Williams was knocked free by Devin McCourty and recovered by Shea McClellin who returned it 69 yards to the Dolphins 18 yard line before being tackled. The return is the longest return in Patriots history. 

On thePatriots ensuing possession, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady handed the ball to LeGarrette Blount on the goal line and he ran up the middle untouched for his 18th touchdown of the season. Brady hit Julian Edelman for a two-point conversion to give the Patriots a 35-14 lead and the win. 

Prior to that, the Patriots saw their 20 point lead cut to six in the third quarter after Moore found Kenny Stills in the endzone to cap off a stretch in which the Dolphins scored 14 straight points. 

On the Patriots next possession, Brady found Edelman, who turned a short pass into a 77-yard touchdown run to put the Patriots back in control, up 27-14 after a Stephen Gostkowski extra point was good. The run was sparked by a big block by Michael Floyd. 

Patriots Roll Early On 

The Patriots offense wasted no time grabbing control of the game. 

After receiving the opening kickoff,  Brady led the Patriots on a 13 play drive concluding with a touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett in the back of the end zone to put the Patriots up 7-0 after a Gostkowski extra point. 

On the Patriots next offensive possession,  Blount ran the ball three times for 31 yards to get the Patriots to the Dolphins 14-yard line. 

On first and 10, Brady hit Michael Floyd over the middle and while Floyd was hit immediately he fought his way to the end zone, just getting the ball over the goal line. New England went up 14-0 after a Gostkowski extra point was good.  

The touchdown was his first as a member of the Patriots. 

New England would add two field goals to take a 20-0 lead before the Dolphins would get on the board just before the half. 

The Leaders 

Brady completed 25 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Finishing the regular season with 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions. 

Edelman hauled in eight catches for a career-high 151 yards and a touchdown. He also went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second season in a row. 

Next up 

The wild card round of the playoffs begins next week. The Patriots are on a bye week. 

 

Related Slideshow: 8 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Season So Far - in Vines

Prev Next

Jimmy Garoppolo Starts the Season 

With Tom Brady suspended for four games, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started the season in Arizona. He immediately made his presence known with this 37 yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan. 

The Patriots edged Arizona 23-21. 

Prev Next

LeGarrette Blount Leaps Over a Dolphins Player 

LeGarrette Blount took a toss from rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett and proceeded to make an Olympic hurdle type leap over Dolphins' defensive back Byron Maxwell and pick up the first down 

Blount ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Prev Next

Garoppolo Dominates Miami 

In the Patriots home opener against the rival Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo was dominant, completing 18 of 27 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including this one to Danny Amendola.

Garoppolo would get injured just before halftime and the Patriots would hold on to win 31-24. 

Prev Next

Tom Brady Returns 

After serving his four game suspension, Brady returned in week five against the Cleveland Browns. 

Brady showed some emotion after a run toward the Cleveland sideline for a first down. 

Prev Next

Dont'a Hightower 

Hightower's big hit on Browns quarterback Cody Kessler knocked him out of the game. The next week, Hightower would sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the end zone for a safety and change the momentum of that game. 

So far this season, Hightower has 1.5 sacks, one safety, 14 solo tackles and one pass defensed in six games played. 

Prev Next

Brady to Bennett 

In his first game back, Brady found tight end Martellus Bennett in the end zone three times to help the Patriots to a 33-13 win over the Browns. 

Bennett had six catches for 67 yards and three touchdowns in the game. 

Prev Next

Tom Brady Plays First Game Back at Gillette 

Brady made his return to the Patriots in the previous game on the road against Cleveland, but his first game back at Gillette Stadium came against the Bengals. 

Brady hit running back James White for his first touchdown pass of the day and New England won 35-17. 

He finished the game completing 29 of 35 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Prev Next

Gronkowski Catches 69th Career Touchdown Pass

Rob Gronkowski's record breaking touchdown came near the end of the first half against Buffalo on a 53 yard strike over the middle from  Brady giving the Patriots a 21-10 lead. 

 
 

