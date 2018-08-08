NEW: NCAA to Allow Undrafted Basketball Players to Return to School

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced the adoption of "significant policy and legislative changes" pertaining to college basketball on Wednesday, including allowing undrafted basketball players to return to school, in the wake of the recent federal investigation into fraud in college basketball.

"Among the most significant changes are the new rules that allow players participate in the NBA combine but are not selected in the draft to return to school, provide financial assistance to players who leave school early and wish to return later to finish their degree, and give "elite" high school and college athletes the opportunity to be represented by an agent. Agents must be certified by an NCAA program," wrote Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

READ THE ADOPTED CHANGES HERE

Statement from the NCAA:

The September 2017 announcement of a federal investigation into fraud in college basketball recruiting made it clear the NCAA needed to make significant changes — and do so quickly. In response to the recommendations issued in April from the Commission on College Basketball, the NCAA’s Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors are implementing the following changes:

Provide student-athletes more freedom and flexibility to decide about going pro and pay for scholarships for those who want to finish their degree later.

Minimize the leverage of harmful outside influences on high school recruits and college student-athletes.

Make the NCAA investigations and infractions process more efficient and binding.

Set stronger penalties for schools and individuals who break the rules.

Bring in independent investigators and decision-makers to enforce rules.

Add public voices to the NCAA Board of Governors for fresh perspectives.

