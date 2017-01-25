NEW: Missed Free Throws Costs PC in 91-86 Loss to St. John’s

Freshman Alpha Diallo poured in a career-high 18 points, but the Friars missed nine free throws and fell 91-86 to the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

"I thought we blew a lot of opportunities with missed free throws, a really really bad turnover late in the game. Hopefully, I can do a better job of getting our kids more prepared for late game situations with this young group. Very very upset at this loss" said Providence head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

Providence went 18 of 27 from the free-throw line, while the Red Storm went 17 of 19 from the line and only attempted three free throws in the first half.

The loss drops the Friars to 3-6 in the Big East an 13-9 overall, while the Red Storm move to 4-5 in the Big East and 10-12 overall.

Friars Fall Short

Two Diallo free throws gave the Friars an 86-85 lead with 1:13 to play in the game. This lead came after the Friars had led by as much as six points earlier in the half.

After a foul on Jalen Lindsey, St. John's would take the lead back 87-86 with 1:13 left to play, forcing PC to call a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Emmitt Holt missed a jumper, grabbed his own rebound and got it to Kyron Cartwright who turned the ball over.

After PC forced a shot clock violation, they would get one more possession with 15 seconds to play and put it in the hands of Cartwright.

Cartwright who drove to the basket, but would turn would not get a shot off, turning the ball over with just seconds left.

"I thought the last two minutes of the game they got a lot of great bounces, they had some great execution, we had a tough time guarding them off the bounce a little bit and they were able to make the last good play," Cooley said.

St. John's would convert four free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

St. John's is like a .500 boxer that has one or two knockout punches. Inconsistent, but very dangerous. Beat Providence at The Dunk. #SJUBB — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 26, 2017

Slow Start to First Half

The Friars took a 23-22 lead with 8:42 to play in the half after an Alpha Diallo free throw went down. From there, the Red Storm went on an 8-1 run to take 30-24 lead following a jumper from Bashir Amir.

PC would get to within three, 30-27 on a three from Jalen Lindsey went down, but the Red Storm would push their lead back up to 34-27 following free throws from Marcus Lovett.

The Friars would get back within five, 36-31 before the Red Storm would increase their lead again.

Cartwright made both free throws to trim the Friars deficit to 43-37 before Lovett knocked down a three before the buzzer to send the Red Storm into the locker room with a 46-37 lead.

The Red Storm shot 50% from the field and 50% from three in the first half while the Friars missed six free throws in the half.

The Leaders

Rodney Bullock led the Friars with 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field, while Diallo's 18 points came on 5 of 6 shooting from the field and 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

Cartwright added 16 points and five assists, but also had six turnovers. Providence had 19 turnovers as a team.

"It was a thousand percent what we were trying to do, it had nothing to do with St. John's. I mean we threw the ball out of bounds. We had the ball, we threw it away, it had nothing to do with anything," Cooley said.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday when they visit Marquette. The Golden Eagles are coming off a win over #1 Villanova in their last game.

Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m.

