In his third game back after suffering a broken wrist, E.C. Matthews poured in a season-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team to an 80-60 win over Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center.

Matthews' 20 points came on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from three.

The Rams finish their non-conference schedule with a record of 8-3 and 7-0 at home. URI opens A-10 play this weekend.

FGCU falls to 7-8 overall.

Matthews Sparks URI to Win

The Rams trailed FGCU 32-28 with 3:15 left to play in the first half before Matthews scored eight straight points, including two threes, to put Rhode Island up 36-32 with 1:04 to play.

Andre Berry would cap off the 10-0 run with a jumper with 20 seconds to play to give the Rams a 38-32 lead going into the break.

URI carried their momentum into the second, opening the half on a 6-2 run to take a 45-36 lead following a Matthews layup with 17:18 to play.

FGCU would not get closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Rams extended their lead to 20 with 6:25 to go after Jared Terrell knocked down a three.

Terrell finished the game with 18 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Next up

URI opens A-10 play on Saturday, December 30 when they host George Mason at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Rhode Island beats a really good Florida Gulf Coast team by 20 just days after Eagles took Wichita State to the limit. Rams have the deepest perimeter in the sport. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 28, 2017

