NEW: Matthews’ 20 Points Leads URI Past Florida Gulf Coast 80-60
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Fatts Russell from the perimeter! ����3⃣ pic.twitter.com/26AZJQW7xX— Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) December 22, 2017
Matthews' 20 points came on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from three.
The Rams finish their non-conference schedule with a record of 8-3 and 7-0 at home. URI opens A-10 play this weekend.
FGCU falls to 7-8 overall.
Matthews Sparks URI to Win
The Rams trailed FGCU 32-28 with 3:15 left to play in the first half before Matthews scored eight straight points, including two threes, to put Rhode Island up 36-32 with 1:04 to play.
Andre Berry would cap off the 10-0 run with a jumper with 20 seconds to play to give the Rams a 38-32 lead going into the break.
URI carried their momentum into the second, opening the half on a 6-2 run to take a 45-36 lead following a Matthews layup with 17:18 to play.
FGCU would not get closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Rams extended their lead to 20 with 6:25 to go after Jared Terrell knocked down a three.
Terrell finished the game with 18 points, six assists, and four rebounds.
Next up
URI opens A-10 play on Saturday, December 30 when they host George Mason at the Ryan Center.
Game time is set for 4 p.m.
Rhode Island beats a really good Florida Gulf Coast team by 20 just days after Eagles took Wichita State to the limit. Rams have the deepest perimeter in the sport.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 28, 2017
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
