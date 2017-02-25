video: NEW: Martin’s Double-Double Leads URI to Crucial 69-59 Win Over VCU

Hassan Martin poured in 17 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to help the URI Rams beat VCU 69-59 and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive on Saturday afternoon.

The double-double is Martin's first since the Rams December 3 game against Providence. He also grabbed 17 rebounds in that game.

The win improves URI to 19-9 overall and 11-5 in the A-10. The Rams now in a tie for third place with two games left before the A-10 Tournament.

URI's Big Second Half Leads to Win

URI led by as much as 13 points early in the second half before VCU got to within two, 59-57 with 3:29 to play.

From that point, Jarvis Garrett converted two free throws and E.C. Matthews to push the Rams lead to 63-57 with 2:08 to play.

The Rams would convert six free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

After trailing by one at the half, URI opened the half on a 12-2 run to take a 45-36 lead following a three by Jared Terrell with 15:38 to play in the half.

The Rams would get another three by Terrell a minute later to build a 13 point lead, 51-38, with 14:23 left to play in the game.

URI gets its second best win of the season by beating VCU at home. Rams are right back in the NCAA picture. Very significant victory. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 25, 2017

Foul Trouble Hurts URI in 1st

The Rams ended the first half trailing by one point at the half 34-33 after Andre Berry's jumper in the final seconds was blocked.

The Rams problems in the first half were caused by foul trouble.

Hassan Martin, E.C. Matthews, Christion Thompson and Stanford Robinson all picked up two fouls, putting them on the bench for much of the first half. Cyril Langevine picked up three fouls in the half.

Despite the foul trouble, the Rams only trailed by five points, 30-25, with 3:29 left to play in the half.

The Rams made six free throws to close to within one, 32-31, with 2:16 to play.

Trailing 34-31, Jared Terrell knocked down a jumper to get Rhode Island back to within one, 34-33, with 54 seconds left in the half.

Rhode Island had a chance to grab the lead at the half but Berry's shot was blocked.

The Leaders

Terrell led all scorers with 20 points on 4 of 13 shooting from the field and 9 of 13 shooting from the free throw line. He also grabbed ten rebounds in the game.

Martin's 17 points came on 6 of 11 shooting from the field.

Next up

URI returns to action on Wednesday, March 1 when they visit Saint Joseph's.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

