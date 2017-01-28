video: NEW: Martin’s 20 Points Leads URI Past St. Bonaventure 71-59

Hassan Martin had his best game since returning from injury, pouring in 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots to help URI to a 71-59 win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon.

“This was a great win for us this afternoon against a really good, tough-minded, gritty team. We looked hungry today. We looked like a desperate team. If we continue to show up with this type of defensive effort, we’ve got a chance to be very successful down the stretch in these last 10 games,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

The win improves the Rams to 5-3 in the A-10 and 13-7 overall, while St. Bonaventure drops to 5-3 in the A-10 and 13-7 overall.

Martin Sparks Rams to Win

After leading by as much as 15 points in the second half, the Rams saw their lead cut to three, 55-52 after two free throws from Matt Mobley went down with 3:54 left to play in the game.

From that point, the Rams went on a 8-2 run sparked by five straight points from Martin to take a 63-54 lead after a Jared Terrell layup with 1:17 left to play.

St. Bonaventure would not get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The Rams had 18 assists on 25 made shots and dominated inside, scoring 38 of their points in the paint.

Jared Terrell converts the 3-point play to put Rhody up 63-54 with 1:17 remaining! pic.twitter.com/sb5WoJ1lCO — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) January 28, 2017

The Leaders

Martin's 20 points came on 9 of 12 shooting from the field, while E.C. Matthews scored 13 points on 3 of 12 shooting from the field.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Tueday, January 31 when they host George Washington at the Ryan Center.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

