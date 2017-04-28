NEW: Larry Bird Steps Down as President of Indiana Pacers

Bird joined the Pacers organization in 1997 when he was named head coach.

He went on to be president of basketball operations from 2003-2012, winning Executive of the Year in 2012.

According to Wojnarowski, Kevin Pritchard will take over the team’s basketball operations. However, Bird is expected to stay on as a consultant.

Bird With Indiana

In Bird’s time as coach of Indiana, the Pacers went to three straight conference finals, advancing to the NBA Finals in 1999-2000.

Once in the Finals, Indiana would lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

This past season, the Pacers went 42-40 overall and finished seventh in the Eastern Conference. They were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Bird With the Celtics

Bird was drafted sixth overall by the Celtics in 1978 and played 13 seasons in Boston. He led the Celtics to three NBA Championships and five NBA Finals appearances.

He was a 12-time all-star and was named league MVP three straight years from 1984 to 1986.

The Celtics retired his #33 jersey in 1993.

