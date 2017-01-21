NEW: Iverson’s Double-Double Leads URI Past Duquesne 90-69

Kuran Iverson poured in 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season to help the URI Rams beat Duquesne 90-69 on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Iverson now has two double-doubles in the Rams last four games, his last double-double coming against Dayton.

The Rams improve to 4-2 in the A-10 and 12-6 overall on the season and have now won two games in a row.

Rams Take Control Early

The Rams led by nine, 34-25 following an Iverson layup with 3:45 to play in the first half before the Dukes would get back into it.

The Dukes would go on a 6-2 run to cut the Rams lead to just five, 36-31, after Mike Lewis II knocked down two free throws.

The Rams would close the half by scoring the five straight points capped off by a Christion Thompson layup to give them a ten point lead, 41-31, at the half.

URI would put the game away in the opening five minutes of the second half, going on a 14-4 run to take a 55-35 lead with 15:07 left to play in the game.

The Dukes wold get no closer than 17 points the rest of the way.

The Leaders

The Rams were led by Hassan Martin who poured in 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.

E.C. Matthews added 19 points in the game on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Wednesday, January 25 when they visit first place Richmond.

Game time is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.