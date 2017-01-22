NEW: Hogan’s 2 Touchdowns, 180 Receiving Yards Lead Patriots to Super Bowl

Chris Hogan hauled in nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdown passes and the New England Patriots are headed to their NFL-record ninth Super Bowl in franchise history. It is also the seventh Super Bowl appearance in the Brady/Belichick era.

The Patriots beat the Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium to advance to Super Bowl LI in Houston to face Atlanta.

Patriots Roll in Second Half

Leading 17-9 at the half at the half, the Patriots all but put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Steelers 16-0 in the period.

New England got a 47-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski on their first possession to take a 20-9 lead.

After the defense force a Pittsburgh punt, Tom Brady handed the ball to LeGarrette Blount for a one yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 27-9 lead with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

On Pittsburgh's ensuing offensive possession, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy forced a fumble that was recovered by Rob Ninkovich at the Pittsburgh 28 yard line, giving the Patriots offense the ball back. The turnover was the first of the game by either team.

On the Patriots ensuing possession, Brady hit Julian Edelman on a 10 yard touchdown pass to put the Patriots up 33-9 after Gostkowski missed the extra point. The touchdown was set up by a LeGarrette Blount in which he carried half of the Steelers defense with him, nearly into the endzone.

Gostkowski would add a field goal to give the Patriots up 36-9 to seal the game.

The Steelers added a late touchdown.

Patriots Jump Ahead Early

With the Patriots leading 10-0 in the second quarter, Pittsburgh’s DeAngelo Williams took a hand off from Ben Roethlisberger and ran five yards into the end zone to cut the Patriots lead to four, 10-6 after Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra point.

On the Patriots ensuing possession, the Patriots used eight plays to get down to the Pittsburgh 34 yard line. On the ninth play of the drive, Brady took a flea-flicker from Dion Lewis and fired it 34 yards to the right side to Chris Hogan for a touchdown. The Patriots would go up 17-6 after a Gostkowski extra point was good.

With the touchdown, Hogan became only the second player in the 2017 post season to have two touchdowns and 100 yards receiving in a half. The other player is Antonio Brown.

Pittsburgh would kick a field goal before the half to cut the Patriots lead to 17-9 at the half.

The Leaders

Hogan led all receivers with 180 yards on nine catches while Julian Edelman hauled in eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns.

